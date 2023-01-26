The Eagan Community Foundation will award more than 100 scholarships that will total in excess of $125,000 to graduating high school seniors living in Eagan or attending a high school in Eagan.
The application deadline is Feb. 24.
Eligible students graduating in 2023 can complete the application on the Eagan Community Foundation’s website at eaganfoundation.org.
Scholarship awards are based on a variety of donor-specified criteria including student financial need, career interest, club/sport participation, and more. There are also scholarships available that are not dependent on GPA, but recognize talented young individuals who have persevered through hardships or have demonstrated strong community leadership. Students will automatically be considered for any scholarship for which they qualify but may only receive one scholarship.
Scholarships are funded through donations from Eagan community members, businesses, school organizations, family foundations, and nonprofits.
“Since our program began in 1991, we estimate about 150 different donors have sponsored over $2 million in scholarships,” said Executive Director Jamie Hopkins. “We’re honored to be a steward of generosity from the Eagan community to these hard-working students in a way that really connects the donors to their recipients.”
This year there are two new scholarships: The Tammy Mott Memorial Scholarship for a student who actively volunteers for their community and has also persevered through hardships, and a new scholarship donated by Paul and Patricia Gust for a youth actively involved in promoting environmental sustainability and who intends to pursue environmental studies.
“Our donors love that they can pinpoint criteria that is especially meaningful to them,” said Hopkins.
Founded in 1990, the Eagan Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-building organization with a vision to make Eagan a better place to live, learn, work, and play for all residents. The mission is to invest in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships.
For additional information and to learn how to volunteer for the Eagan Community Foundation, visit eaganfoundation.org or email jamie.hopkins@eaganfoundation.org.
