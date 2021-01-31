The Eagan Community Foundation said that more than 100 scholarships totaling in excess of $120,000 are available to graduating high school seniors living in Eagan or attending a high school in Eagan.
Eligible students graduating in 2021 can complete a single application on the Eagan Community Foundation’s website at www.eaganfoundation.org until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 19.
Scholarship awards are based on a variety of donor-specified criteria including student financial need, career interest, club/sport participation, and more.
There are also scholarships available that are not dependent on GPA, but recognize talented young individuals who have persevered through hardships or have demonstrated strong community leadership.
All graduating high school seniors living in or attending school in Eagan are encouraged to apply. Students will automatically be considered for any scholarship for which they qualify but may only receive one scholarship. There are typically about 300 applicants.
Scholarships are funded through donations from community members, area businesses, school organizations, family foundations and nonprofits.
“We’re honored to be a steward of the Eagan community’s generosity,” Executive Director Jamie Hopkins said. “Since our program began in 1991, we estimate about 100 different donors have sponsored nearly $1,900,000 in scholarships. We’re honored to partner with so many great donors and are excited to hit our $2 million mark in scholarships this year,
“While we have lost scholarship funds this year in response to the pandemic and economic crisis, some new donors have stepped up. We appreciate the donors’ commitment to ensure the class of 2021 receives the recognition they deserve.”
The Eagan Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-building organization with a vision to make Eagan a better place to live, learn, work and play for all residents. Its mission is investing together in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships.
The Eagan Community Foundation was founded in 1990 to encourage, support and enhance ideas, funding and collaborative action to meet community needs.
To date, the foundation has raised and reinvested over $2 million in the community through its scholarship, community initiatives and community grants programs.
For additional information or to learn how to volunteer for the Eagan Community Foundation, visit www.eaganfoundation.org or email jamie.hopkins@eaganfoundation.org.
