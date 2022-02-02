Tickets on sale now
The Eagan Community Foundation will host its premier fundraising event of the year ESSENTIAL Evening for Eagan on Feb. 24, at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
In addition to raising essential funds for Eagan, this event will also provide the community an opportunity to pause and give gratitude to Eagan’s essential workers who will be honored at this event.
In the non profit's 31-year history, the Eagan Community Foundation has raised and reinvested more than $2,000,000 to make Eagan a better place to live, learn, work and play for all residents.
All proceeds are directed back into Eagan via grants given to area nonprofit organizations, as well as scholarships for college-bound seniors.
The Foundation typically gives $20,000 annually in grants to area nonprofits. Furthermore, it is the largest scholarship donor in Eagan, giving out more than $115,000 each year as an investment in our youth and future workforce.
“We invite and encourage the community to join in this celebration of Eagan and the essential workers that have been pulling us through the last two years. By purchasing a ticket, you can actively ‘show up’ for your community in a time of need,” said Sally O’Keefe, chair of the annual fundraiser committee.
An ESSENTIAL Evening for Eagan represents the return of the Foundation’s in-person annual fundraiser event after a two-year hiatus.
Hosted at a brand new venue, the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, the event will feature a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, and an evening of reuniting with friends, neighbors, business and civic leaders. Also returning will be the live and silent auctions, wine, beer and spirit pulls, and raffles.
Live entertainment this year will feature inspirational vocal stars from Eagan High School.
Tickets/Donations
Tickets for An ESSENTIAL Evening for Eagan are $75. To purchase tickets, or for more details, visit our website at www.eaganfoundation.org or contact Jamie Hopkins, executive director, at jamie.hopkins@eaganfoundation.org.
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider a donation or a sponsorship.
About the Eagan Community Foundation
The Eagan Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-building organization, whose vision is to make Eagan a better place to live, learn, work and play for all residents. Its mission is investing in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships. The Foundation was founded in 1990 and encourages, supports, and enhances ideas, funding, and collaborative action to meet community needs. To date, the Foundation has raised and reinvested over $2 million in the community through its scholarship, community initiatives, and community grants programs.
