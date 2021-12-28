Eagan Community Center hosts family party
Image courtesy of the City of Eagan Community Center

Ring in the "Noon New Year" at a fun family dance party from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 31, at Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway.  

The party will feature Zumba with Kiyomi and a countdown to noon. The room opens at 11 a.m. and the party starts at 11:15 a.m.

Glowsticks and noise makers are included. This is a ticketed event and tickets run $5 for a child and adults are free with child admission.

Ticket price includes Blast admission prior to party.

Go to www.discovereagan.com to purchase tickets.

Tags

Load comments