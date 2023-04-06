Eagan Community Center closed April 5-11 Apr 6, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eagan Community Center will be closed for all activities Wednesday, April 5, through Tuesday, April 11, due to spring cleaning.During this time, in-person and phone activity registrations, including Cascade Bay season pass photos, will not be available.The center staff said it cannot wait to welcome back the public into a fresh, tidy facility on Wednesday, April 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Community Center City Of Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now High radium level detected in Burnsville water Immediate openings available at Lakeville Post Office Farmington High youths lead peaceful protest walkout Irish Sports Dome collapses after snowstorm St. Joseph School in Rosemount raises $35,930 in million-dollar fundraiser E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 31, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 31, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 31, 2023 0
