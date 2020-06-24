Remodel of Police Department, City Hall complete
Eagan City Hall has reopened in more ways than one this month.
While the facility was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parts of the building have been closed due to a City Hall/Police Department remodel that started in 2018.
It’s substantially complete.
“Staff is currently in the process of moving in,” said Joe Ellickson, director of communications and engagement. “Unfortunately, we can’t open the building up for a large public gathering like we initially envisioned, but we are hoping to celebrate with the community in the space at an appropriate time.”
The remodel resulted in the addition of about 3,900 square feet to City Hall and 4,800 square feet of new office and meeting space for the Police Department. The department also saw the construction of a new 19,000-square-foot parking garage for squad cars.
“This is a true remodel,” Ellickson said. “This was really a new facility with the same shelves. It’s truly a 21st century building now. It can serve the community for the next 25, 30 years.”
The project saw 21 change orders over the duration of construction, according to City Council minutes..
“With so many different materials, and the pandemic, and with a project of this size, we weren’t surprised by the project’s timeline,” Ellickson said.
The project will likely be 3 to 5 percent over the initial $15.7 million budget when it is completed, he said. The city issued bonds to pay the initial remodel costs. Others bonds for the Eagan Community Center and for bridges and exchanges are rolling off by 2020 and 2024, respectively, limiting the effect on the city’s debt.
“The overage is a result of many unforeseen conditions encountered within a building that had not been remodeled in over 25 years,” Ellickson said. “The final project costs will be finalized within the next couple of months. The city’s general fund balance will be used to pay any cost overages.”
Ellickson highlighted the added natural lighting and the increase in commons spaces in the new City Hall.
“It creates different space to meet and engage with staff,” Ellickson said.
City staff are returning to their offices after spending much of the past two years in temporary situations.
Staff spent time in the Central Maintenance Facility, the Dakota County Community Development Agency office, fire stations and the Community Center.
“Our staff was really resilient,” Ellickson said.
The Police Department underwent its remodel first, so the officers relocated to City Hall.
The police were able to move back in by the fall of 2019.
“We were able to add a little bit of space and change a few things up,” Police Chief Roger New said. “We wanted to change the atmosphere of the building. One of the ways we did, we brought in some of the natural light into the center of the building. In the past it was dark and dreary. We took areas that took darker drab colors, and try to fresh it back up and add better lighting. It’s brighter and more vibrant.”
Police simply outgrew the buildings since the last remodel in 1995.
They’ve added new staff members and equipment in the past 25 years.
“Our remodel in 1995 didn’t address much of that technology,” New said. “That was just the beginning with email and the Internet. Over time, we’ve seen how crime is done change immensely. We used to get boxes of papers from banks for an embezzlement case. Now we sent out an investigator to examine computers and go though (the Internet).”
The new 31-stall garage south of the department and new security measures such as fencing around the facility are “outstanding.”
“The community probably isn’t aware of the amount of technology that’s put into the squad cars,” New said. “We want to make sure the equipment and personnel vehicles are safe. We’ve had encounters with people who have tampered with vehicles in the past.”
New also said one of the unintended, yet positive consequences is just the appearance of the building itself.
“We can leverage that as a recruitment tool,” New said. “We find ourselves competing with other agencies and when you’re able to bring in a person and show them this type of work environment, it helps.”
While City Hall is open, staff is still taking COVID-19 precautions and encourages residents to work with the city virtually if possible.
For those who do require in-person service, there will be sanitizer stations and Plexiglas shields at key customer locations.
Staff will be wearing masks, and additional signs will be in place to guide visitors and to create appropriate spacing.
They encourage visitors to call ahead when possible, wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain a 6-foot distance between other visitors.
