Emerald Ash Borer invasive bug
destroys tree integrity
The second phase of tree removal in Eagan is now embarking to focus on trees in neighborhoods west of Lexington Avenue between Cliff and Yankee Doodle roads.
Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive bug that kills ash trees, is continuing to destroy trees throughout the city and across the nation.
In 2020, Eagan forestry teams completed the first phase of a multi-year ash removal program. City crews and contractors removed more than 300 untreated ash trees from boulevards, parks, and public areas.
The forestry teams expect to remove additional trees in the second phase of removal.
The city forestry staff work together to keep ahead of pests and the educate residents about the dangers that the invasive bugs create that include brittle, falling branches and more unstable trees.
Eagan trees selected for removal will be given a ribbon and a second notification letter will be mailed to residents.
“The success of the previous phase of tree removals was encouraging, though many challenges remain,” said Adam Schnaible, an Eagan city forester.
“The widespread nature of the infestation makes it difficult to predict where resources will be needed next, and we need to remain flexible in our planning and carefully survey where damage is occurring before deciding where to focus our efforts,” Schnaible said.
This past spring and summer, city staff removed trees that posed a hazard and have responded to residents regarding increased EAB infestations.
“Communication with residents provides us with information that we can use to refine plans and target resources in the areas with the greatest need,” added Schnaible.
Eagan homeowners can learn if they own ash trees on their home property and recognize the signs and symptoms of EAB that include loss of leaves, bark discoloration and woodpecker activity on the tree trunk.
To learn more about EAB or contact a city forestry team member via www.cityofeagan.com/eab.
A city forestry staff can aid in evaluating trees and offer next steps.
