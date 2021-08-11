City would like to hire consultant
One of the six strategies adopted by Eagan Forward is to make sure “Eagan is a place for all people.”
City staff and the Eagan City Council wants to make sure they are adhering to those values.
Citing a “desire to include a race equity, inclusion and welcoming foundation across all city services, programs, policies, and budgetary decisions, not only throughout the city of Eagan organization, but throughout the entire external community of Eagan,” the city is planning to hire a racial equity and inclusion consultant.
The Eagan City Council discussed what they were looking for from a consultant; the goals and scope of the project; and what kind of proposal to ask for during a work session Tuesday.
According to its draft of a possible request for proposal, “Eagan is more diverse today than ever before in our history. Nearly one in four people who call Eagan home are now Black, Indigenous, or people of color.”
The city is seeking a firm that can assist in an assessment of its current racial equity and inclusion efforts and develop a long-term and sustainable racial equity and inclusion plan.
They want an “outside, honest review” of the city’s efforts in that department and how to move forward.
This is just the first of many steps. The consultant would begin its assessment until January with a launch date in February.
City Council Member Paul Bakken said he was supportive of giving the city an outside, unbiased, hard look to see if “we are unsustainably racist? And if so, how can we stop doing that? It is one of our core principals to treat all our residents the same as anyone else.”
“If it leads us to ‘how we do better?’ I’m open.”
He said he would like to see some concrete actions to come out of the project.
“But, this is something I’d take the time to do right as opposed to do it quick” Bakken said.
The study could result in additional education and training as well as engagement opportunities; ideas on how to eliminate barriers; and create opportunities to build a more diverse workforce.
A recommendation could lead to a task force, commission or advisory board, but City Council members said they didn’t want to get too specific.
City Administrator Dave Osberg said there’s American Rescue Plan grants that could be used to pay for the consultant.
The project was inspired by the work of the Racial Equity and Inclusion team, which is a group of staff members who attend monthly Government Alliance on Race and Equity trainings on racial equity best practices.
Staff members have been working internally on race equity issues and working to better serve people of color, Osberg said, but they realized they don’t have the resources or expertise to put together an authentic race equity program.
Budget
The Eagan City Council also discussed the budget for 2022 and 2023 during the meeting.
Typically city staff prepares city budgets on a two-year cycle.
While nothing is official until December for the 2022 budget, the preliminary budget is scheduled to be approved next month.
City staff is proposing an increase 3.6% increase to the 2022 budget, which comes with a 3.9% increase to the city’s portion of the property tax levy.
The increase to individual property taxes will vary.
In some cases, taxes will decrease for residents, said Josh Feldman, assistant finance director, based on home value assessments.
Total tax capacity in Eagan has increased by 5.2% and market value of property in Eagan has increased by 5.9%.
Osberg also said ARPA funds may help lower the increase.
Key additions to the 2022 budget include three firefighter battalion chiefs and one police lieutenant.
Osberg said this would be the end of the city’s efforts to reorganize the fire department, which began moving to a full-time model about five years ago.
The plan is also to reassign a vacant project coordinator position to a graduate engineer position.
The increase is also due to an 8.2% increase in health insurance costs.
City staff also estimated that in 2023, the city budget will increase by 4.1% and the tax levy will increase by 5.1%.
That’s when the city anticipates hiring a race and equity inclusion coordinator as well as a part-time recreation supervisor, which accounts for 1.7% increase to the budget.
Sustainability
The City Council also discussed the possibility of creating a sustainability fund during Tuesday’s workshop.
The fund would support a full-time sustainability coordinator position. It could pay for other sustainability measures such as LED light conversion on city property, vehicle charging stations, a bike share program, native plant restoration, solar programs for city buildings, tree replacement programs, rebates for residential sustainability efforts, and other initiatives.
Nothing is official.
The efforts would be paid for through a franchise fee similar to gas and electric franchise ordinances.
