City compiles consultant qualifications
Eagan City Council approved a request to compile qualifications to hire a consultant to work on the creation of a city racial equity and inclusion plan.
The city wants to make sure all Eagan resident voices are heard, represented, and respected. Council responses are due by Nov. 19.
The project is inspired by work from city staff that formed a Racial Equity and Inclusion Team. This team attended a monthly Government Alliance on Race and Equity trainings where staff learned about racial equity best practices.
The hiring of a city consultant will be funded with federal grant funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Growing, diverse community
Today Eagan is a city that is home to more than 68,000 residents and the southern suburb ranks as the eleventh largest city in Minnesota.
Five years ago, the city adopted a 20-year vision called Eagan Forward, a city initiative. The initiative called for growth in an inclusive way to address its challenges, engage new community leaders, access trends impacting the region and identify a new vision for current and future residents. All of this done in the most candid way possible.
In 2016 thousands of Eagan residents shared ideas and personal life perspectives about how to create a welcoming community.
Today the city is embarking on how it can further embrace the vision of Eagan Forward in an initiative called “Make Eagan America’s Best Place to Live.”
Six strategies will work to achieve that vision:
1. Eagan is a place for all people
2. Eagan is a healthy city
3. Eagan is creative and innovative
4. Eagan is a destination community
5. Eagan has an updated brand
6. Eagan uses residents' voices to put plan to work
Stating how Eagan’s population is more diverse than ever, the city reports one in three residents who live in the city are black, indigenous, or people of color. Forty-five percent of children fall under these demographics.
The city reports how “Eagan continues to draw people from across the country and globe, and this rich diversity brings with it a range of cultural differences and perspectives.”
Police, community advisory group
Eagan Police Department created a community affairs advisory group in 2015. The group assisted the department with racial equity, policing and social justice issues within the city, and held community conversations to discuss race and ways to build trust within the community.
This advisory group provided a lens to examine the city’s hiring and promotional processes. This review led to the creation of the “police cadet” position and further added to the diversification of the police department.
In 2016, the group challenged the police department during its diversity training efforts. This led to implicit bias training.
Consultant in the works
The City of Eagan plans to hire a consultant to assist the city in determining and identifying strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities as it relates to racial equity and inclusion within the city organization and the whole city.
The Council will hire a consultant with racial equity and inclusion knowledge, experience, and expertise. When hired, the consultant will conduct surveys and assessments and formulate a plan with data metrics to measure progress.
The city aims to “gather relevant input and data, and establish appropriate benchmarks designed to reduce disparities and increase the success rates of our BIPOC community.”
Eagan leadership will then gather the found information that can benefit the city, and potentially point out any deficits in staff knowledge, and then work to implement a comprehensive racial equity and inclusivity plan.
The city’s mission will look at the equity and review city services, programs, policies, and budgetary decisions, not only throughout the City of Eagan, but throughout the entire community of Eagan.
The project findings could result in additional training, education, and future engagement opportunities on how to eliminate barriers and create opportunities to build a more diverse workforce. The study could suggest the city to engage in the formation of a future task force, commission, or advisory board.
Equity consultant timeline
After the council gives feedback about the consultant qualifications, the governing body will review qualifications from Nov. 19 until Dec. 17.
In early January 2022, there will be interviews and meetings with finalist candidates to determine which consultant to hire. Then city leadership will begin the process of working on the agreement, the contract, and scope of work.
In February 2022, the Council is slated to approve a consultant contract. After the hiring, the potential project kickoff will begin in March 2022.
As part of ongoing city council budget talks, the City of Eagan could decide to potentially add a race and equity coordinator in the year 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.