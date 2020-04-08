The Eagan City Council held its first meeting Tuesday since a local peacetime emergency was called due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 17.
“It’s a historic meeting,” Mayor Mike Maguire said. “It’s our first virtual City Council meeting.”
While historic, the meeting was otherwise uneventful.
Consisting of only a consent agenda, the 12-minute meeting likely took longer to organize. There were no public hearings, presentations or any business.
Following the usual “Pledge of Allegiance,” City Administrator Dave Osberg rang the ceremonial bell in Eagan City Hall while the rest of the Eagan City Council watched from home via computer.
The consent agenda, which is typically acted on with one motion without discussion, included the usual items such as contracts, minutes, personnel items, change orders, grant approvals, joint powers agreements and final contract payments.
The City Council approved a temporary waiver of late fees on water/sewer utility bills citing financial hardships “many people are experiencing as a result of the coronavirus.”
Eagan is one of several other cities that have waived late fees.
The April 14 special Eagan City Council meeting was also canceled.
The City Council also approved a resolution in support of a state bonding request in the amount of $4.63 million for Diffley Road safety improvements.
Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved a similar resolution last month.
The project would improve vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle safety near three District 196 schools.
Plans include reducing Diffley Road to one lane, additional road access to Diffley Road, school drop off modifications and Braddock Trail improvements.
The consent agenda also all approved the city’s portion to construction noise walls along the east side of I-35E from Cliff Road to Highway 77 in 2021.
Residents could call the public meeting number 651-675-5050 to make a comment, although no one did.
Maguire noted there was a 15-second delay and gave time for residents to call in.
“I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy,” Maguire said. “We’re looking forward to a meeting where we can all be together again, hopefully soon.”
Following a local emergency declaration last month, all city facilities were closed to the public and services at City Hall were limited to essential services.
Commission and committee meetings were either postponed or canceled.
The next Eagan City Council meeting is scheduled for April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.