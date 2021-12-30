Eagan City Council unanimously approved the adoption of speed limit legislation that will lead to a future traffic study.
Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys explained how recent legislation passed by the Minnesota legislature provides cities the authority to establish speed limits for city streets within its jurisdiction without conducting an engineering or traffic study.
During a special Dec. 14 special meeting, Matthys explained how the city must follow certain criteria. Such as creating uniformity in speed limits on similar residential streets that ensure consistency with neighboring jurisdictions.
The City of Eagan must establish procedures to set speed limits and its authority is limited to residential streets for arterial or collector streets, Matthys said.
The City will need to work with the State of Minnesota to conduct a traffic study.
Matthys said drivers generally drive at a speed comfortable to them based on design factors of the roadway. A speed limit reduction without accompanying physical changes to the roadway are not effective.
Traffic safety studies will be completed in the upcoming months. Staff will bring this item back to the council for additional discussion during the May special city council meeting.
