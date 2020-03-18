Eagan officials acting as if COVID-19 cases are local
Eagan city officials don’t know if an Eagan resident has contracted COVID-19 yet, but they’re operating as if its already happened.
Police Chief Roger New said the Minnesota Public Health Department will alert police and fire authority if there is a local case diagnosed.
“Beyond that, I don’t know if there’s a need to share that information,” New said noting that Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) rules likely prevent any more public information.
New said the concern is to limit exposure to first responders, police and fire department members and to maintain staffing levels.
Eagan’s Emergency Management Coordinator Jeremy Klein said the Minnesota Department of Health has started reporting a range of cases. As of Tuesday evening, Klein said there’s between 20-60 cases in Dakota County.
The best source of information is the Minnesota Department of Public Health and Dakota County public health.
“We want to encourage everyone to be patient with the process,” Klein said. “We’re trying to flatten that curve. We’re taking fairly significant steps, but we’re not going to see results in a week or two. Continue to practice hand washing, stay home if your sick and continue with the social distancing.”
Eagan began implementing the city’s Emergency Management Plan earlier this week in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Eagan Community Center, Eagan Civic Arena, Eagan Art House, Senior Center, City Hall, Fire Safety Center and all structures in community parks are closed through at least March 29. The Eagan 2020 State of the City has been postponed and the city also announced the cancellation and/or postponement of all commission and committee meetings. They may be conducted via phone or other electronic means if needed.
Restaurants are closed. The Eagan parkrun is canceled for the rest of the month.
The Twin Cities Premium Outlet mall remains open as of Wednesday, but with limited hours.
Caponi Art Park has put its traveling programs, Artwise and Caponi on the Road on hold. Art Works is closed for the rest of the month.
Members of the Eagan City Council and city staff sat 6 feet apart during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall as City Administrator Dave Osberg detailed the efforts of putting together the city’s emergency preparedness plan.
The city’s leadership team met last Sunday for about six hours to talk “through numerous circumstances as to how keep city operations going,” he said.
“We have staff working remotely who are able to respond to emails and we have some capability to respond to phone calls,” Osberg said.
The City Council approved a temporary leave and update sick leave and vacation policies for city employees.
The City Council also declared a local peacetime emergency. This declaration allows the city to move forward with emergency operations and to make decisions in an efficient manner to manage and contain the spread of the virus.
Both the Eagan fire and police departments are operating, although they are taking measures to keep social distance.
New added they haven’t seen anything to the point where there’s any public unrest. People are taking the emergency seriously.
The city has the capability to remove snow if needed and do any emergency road repair, Osberg said.
Mayor Mike Maguire encourages residents to follow the direction of the CDC and MDH.
He urged residents to be patient and to help others.
He encourages residents to patronize local restaurants by getting takeout as they “try to survive.”
Maguire said: “It’s a time that really confusing and challenging for all of us.”
“There’s a lot of uncertainty ahead, but I have a lot of confidence with (city leaders),” Maguire said.
He encouraged residents to visit www.cityofeagan.com/publichealth for updates.
