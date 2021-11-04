Eagan City Council approved the Viking Lakes residential Phase 11 that will consist of two, four-story residential apartment buildings with 226 units.

The council approved the final planned development during the regular council meeting held Monday, Nov. 1, a day earlier than usual due to the elections.

Approved back in June of 2016, the Phase 11 residential portion of Viking Lakes will be a plan with a mixed-use development located south of Vikings Parkway and will be immediately adjacent to Phase 1 of the development.

The private recreational amenities will include ground level courtyards and third level patios in each building. Residents may access the courtyards, pool, hot tub and grilling stations.

The residential development will comprise of multiple phases that will be constructed over the next several years, according to Eagan city planners. Plans call for a mix of land for office, hotel, retail and service businesses and multi-family residential and indoor and outdoor recreation facilities to develop in this area of town.

The Viking Lakes Alternative Urban Area-Wide Review limits the number of dwelling units to a maximum of 945 units.

The two buildings will continue the “American Nordic” architectural theme that is part of the residential Phase 1, and the color pallets and materials will vary to provide a variation and visual interest between the two buildings.

