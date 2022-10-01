The Eagan City Council approved a new self-serve Tidal Wave Car Wash to be constructed at 2055 Cliff Road near the Emagine Theater and Trader Joe’s.

The council approved the self-serve car wash in a split vote of 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with the dissenting votes cast by Council Member Gary Hansen and Mayor Mike Maguire. The mayor favored a housing development to be constructed near the theater and new grocery store.

