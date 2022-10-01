The Eagan City Council approved a new self-serve Tidal Wave Car Wash to be constructed at 2055 Cliff Road near the Emagine Theater and Trader Joe’s.
The council approved the self-serve car wash in a split vote of 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with the dissenting votes cast by Council Member Gary Hansen and Mayor Mike Maguire. The mayor favored a housing development to be constructed near the theater and new grocery store.
John Lapointe with Brightwork Real Estate out of Tampa, Florida, represented Tidal Wave Car Spa. He said the goal would be capture traffic already in this area, and ideally that could mean serving 500 cars per day.
The proposed site plan shows a car wash building that offers 20 covered vacuum stations and 11 uncovered. Entrance to the site will provide two approach lanes and each will have a pay station. The plan allows for 16 vehicles in both lanes. Beyond the pay station, the two lanes merge into one for the car wash entrance. The self-serve car wash hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A Planned Development Amendment was approved on May 7, 2019, that allowed for modification of the existing theater and three commercial retail buildings to be constructed on the site. The city approved a Planned Development Amendment on Nov. 17, 2020, for the southwest portion of the theater site to allow for the 14,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s.
The council failed to approve a land use amendment associated with a proposed multi-family residential building on the northwest 1.66 acres on Nov. 1, 2021. The applicant withdrew associated zoning and subdivision requests. In July 2019, the Advisory Planning Commission held a public hearing on an earlier proposal for a land use amendment to high density residential that was withdrawn by the applicant before the City Council meeting.
Hansen said this was the third iteration of this proposal.
“We can’t seem to find a development for this area, and I am not as impressed with the public benefits of this proposal and I think it’s far less as the best use in the public benefit analysis and tax base and job consideration, I expected something more substantial and I am not seeing it in this proposal,” Hansen said.
Council Member Mike Supina said: “It is pretty clear this council is not going to approve at least a market rent residential use on this site, and we have already seen that at least once, and it sound like there was another proposal before my time.”
Supina said since the plan is designated as commercial and the car wash looks great, adding he will probably go to this car wash. But Supina said he agrees with the mayor about the bare minimum on this proposal in terms of public good.
“The bare minimum that we want because this type of business will not lead to more residents or have a ripple effect of more businesses,” Supina said, adding he would vote in approval of the car wash since today retail development is on the downside, and there is not any other housing on the table.
Council Member Cyndee Fields said it took years for the city to develop Cedar Grove and this meant the city had to sit on the property for it to get developed. Fields said she did not believe the car wash was the best use for the area, even though she approved the plan. Fields stated she did not think that housing was the best use for this area.
