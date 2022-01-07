New building will offer 32 new
memory care private suites
Plans to construct a new memory care facility named DigniCare of Eagan were approved by the Eagan City Council during its Monday, Jan. 4, meeting.
The Eagan Advisory Planning Commission held a public hearing Dec. 28 and recommended the approval that included a rezoning and preliminary planned development. The rezoning land change was from agricultural to planned development.
The property address includes two unplatted parcels at 3305 and 3325 Lexington Ave. with a single-family home built in the 1950s that was formerly zoned agricultural. Now the land use designation is special area/office/service. The proposed use is compatible with the land use designation and surrounding area.
DigniCare Senior Development plans to build a one-story building with 32 memory care private suites with 18 high-care assisted living units and 14 memory care units.
Built Strong Exteriors and Built4SaferLiving will develop a memory care and assisted living community that aims to care for the needs of elderly citizens and those with elderly family members in need of memory care and assisted living services.
“DigniCare Memory Care and Assisted Living of Eagan will provide great economic benefits to the city and community,” said Brian Winges with DigniCare Development.
The memory care center aims to provide 25-plus full- and part-time jobs, and the company plans to operate with an annual payroll of $485,000.
“The opportunity for the city to provide senior care options in a very demanding market well into the future is a compelling reason to approve this application,” Winges said.
Most suites will feature patios with private and secure egress that can avoid lockdown issues.
“The assisted living residents will be able to enjoy a home-like atmosphere in a setting that allows them the freedom to participate in many amenities that not only help assist them in their daily care needs, but also provides them with a higher quality of life than that offered in a more institutional setting,” Winges said.
The memory care facility will offer a secured building with a congregate dining room, sunroom, craft area and secure outdoor porch.
“These residents will benefit from a life enrichment program specially designed for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” he said.
Memory care residents will have access to hospice and respite care, if needed.
This development project will bring other extrinsic benefits to the community of Eagan, Winges said.
The facility plans to invest in a local membership to the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce in Eagan and will offer meeting room space for businesses, choir practice, piano recitals, clubs and civic groups.
The center plans to become part of the community by hosting wellness clinics and becoming a location for charity drop-offs of food and clothing that support nonprofits.
“Great care has been taken to make the building attractive both as a city and neighborhood friendly addition,” Winges said.
