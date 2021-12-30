Eagan City Council approved a resolution to designate 2022 polling locations across the city during the Dec. 21 regular council meeting.
Minnesota state statute requires cities designate polling places by Dec. 31 for elections in the following year.
Residents in Eagan will be able to vote in the November 2022 election to fill two city council seats and the mayoral seat.
The new 2022 polling places include these changes:
• Precinct 1 – move from Eagan Community Center to Trinity School at River Ridge
• Precinct 5B – move from Eagan City Hall to the upper level of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
• Precinct 9A – move from Cedar School to Peace Church
• Precinct 11 – move from St. John Neumann Catholic Church to Christ Lutheran Church
In early Spring 2022, all Eagan precinct boundaries and polling locations will be reviewed following redistricting of the legislative boundaries.
The designations that were approved by this resolution are subject to change.
