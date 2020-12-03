City hiring on hold due to pandemic
The Eagan City Council approved a general fund budget of $44.6 million for 2021 during Tuesday’s meeting, which represents a 4.1 increase over 2020.
The action will increase the city’s portion of the property tax levy by about 5.4 percent.
The city taxes on an average value home of $224,634 will increase by about 3.8 percent or $41 for the year.
The amount varies due to changes in market values for properties, which are set by Dakota County. The the average value home in Eagan increased from $312,611 in 2020 to $324,634 in 2021.
“If your home didn’t go up in value anymore, even though our levy is larger, the way the taxes get shared out, your individual home your taxes would have dropped by $1,” Council Member Paul Bakken said.
Mayor Mike Maguire said “if folks are worried that their home value is incorrect, the place to go is Dakota County.”
“As far as we’re concerned in Eagan, if your property stayed the same value, your taxes won’t be going up,” Maguire said.
There were many unknowns surrounding the 2021 budget this year.
When the pandemic hit in March, city officials worried there may be tax delinquencies from residential, commercial and industrial properties.
“We put all hiring on hold pending on when we come out of the pandemic and what impact the pandemic has on the budget,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said.
The first quarter of 2021 may reveal some clarity in terms of property tax collections, he said.
Among the possible hires, include an additional police sergeant and web/application developer from the 2020 budget.
The 2021 budget includes a public works project coordinator, IT specialist, human resource assistant, and a deputy public works director.
About half of the city’s budget goes toward police and fire department, both of which have grown in recent years. In 2020, the city added 18 new firefighter positions and two police positions.
The city received a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant to help pay for the new firefighters hires in 2020, but “it won’t pay for the entirety” and the city fully pays for the positions in 2022, Osberg said.
The city prepares budgets in a two-years cycle and 2021 is year two of the cycle, so the City Council has been aware of much of the proposals since 2019.
“There are few changes from what the city officials proposed last year,” Osberg said. “That’s a good thing.”
To review the budget, visit www.cityofeagan.com.
