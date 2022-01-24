City administrator's work, character
praised by council leadership
Eagan City Administrator Dave Osberg will complete his nine-year tenure leading the City of Eagan on March 4, 2022.
This is the same community he began his career in pubic service as an intern in the early 1980's, and now he will end his 40-year career of distinguished public service.
Along the way, Osberg served as a city administrator for three other Minnesota communities in St. James, Waterville, and Hastings, that totals 24 years of public service.
“When the Council interviewed Dave nine years ago, I knew immediately that he had the qualities needed to succeed as only the second city administrator in Eagan’s history,” notes Councilmember Gary Hansen. “He has rewarded our faith with his dedication, reliability, diligence, and management leadership. I appreciate Dave’s support in being responsive to resolving issues as they arise.”
“Under Dave’s years of leadership, Eagan has repeatedly been named a Top City to Live, achieved a triple-A bond rating. Osberg guided the Eagan Forward community visioning, facilitated major developments in Eagan, and much more,” says Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire.
“On a personal note, he has been an amazing colleague, peer, mentor, coach, leader, and friend to so many – including me," added Maguire.
Some major developments during Osberg’s time leading Eagan include the opening of the Twin Cities Premium Outlet, Central Park Commons, and Viking Lakes.
Several substantial transitions within city buildings and staffing under Osberg’s watch have encompassed the remodeling of Eagan Police, city hall, and the Eagan Central Maintenance Facility, as well as the evolution of Eagan’s Fire Department from one of the largest volunteer departments in the state to a 24/7 full-time staffing model that serves the community now and into the future.
Osberg, who has been lauded for his outstanding service throughout his entire career, received the League of Minnesota Cities Leadership award for cities with a population over 10,000, in 2010 when he was serving the City of Hastings.
In 2014 while he was leading Eagan, Osberg was named Manager of the Year by his peers within the Minnesota City and County Managers Association. He has served on many boards and as president of several, including the League of Minnesota Cities as one of only a few non-elected officials to do so.
“It’s because of his many admirable qualities that his presence, knowledge, and influence will continue to live on here in Eagan and beyond,” said Maguire.
“He’s genuine and respectful to everyone,” said Dianne Miller, assistant city administrator. "His actions demonstrate his dedication to his work, his staff, and his family," Miller said.
In his notice of retirement letter accepted by the Eagan City Council back in October, Osberg wrote: “The confidence you showed by hiring me back in February 2013 as only the second city administrator in the history of Eagan remains humbling and I remain truly grateful.”
“The opportunity to end my 40 years of public service in local government management,” he continued, “working for a tremendous City Council and professional, caring, and vibrant City staff is something I will always treasure.”
When he retires this March, Osberg plans to spend more time with his children, grandchildren and wife, Laurie, who retired from a decades-long teaching career last year.
“We also plan to travel more, and I’ll likely play some golf,” Osberg shared.
“Dave has surpassed every expectation in continuing Eagan’s tradition of excellence and professionalism among our city staff,” says Eagan City Councilmember Mike Supina. “He has always made sure that Eagan looks its best, both internally and in our public image. Dave’s diligence and good judgment have made everyone else’s job easier.”
Councilmember Paul Bakken shared, "Although Dave is leaving us, he is leaving behind a legacy of excellence. Eagan is one of the highest rated city governments in the nation, and Dave has played a key role in crafting our organization. The Eagan that we see today is a testament to his professionalism, leadership, and dedication to the public good."
“I especially appreciate Dave’s openness and easy-going manner,” said Councilmember Gary Hansen. “He is friendly, easy to talk with, and we share common interests. I will miss that the most. I wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement.”
