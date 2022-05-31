The Rev. Cindy Yanchury offered a compelling, patriotic keynote speech during the Eagan Memorial Day ceremony May 30 held at the Tribute Plaza outside the Eagan Community Center.

The American Legion Post 594 Post Commander Wayne Beierman acted as the master of ceremonies during the 2022 Eagan Memorial Day event. 

Wayne and Gwen Olsen, whose son Daniel Olsen died in Iraq on April 1, 2007, took part in the ceremony and led the presentation of the wreath that honors the service and sacrifice of all who have given their lives while serving their country. 

The Daniel R. Olsen American Legion Post 594 Color Guard and the local Eagan Fire and Eagan Police took part in the ceremony in front of a large crowd in the event hosted by the Eagan Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee.

Musician Joe Swlerczek played the traditional "Taps" songs during the ceremony.

After a reading of the names from those who perished in the military, police and fire, Eagan High School senior Lottie Peterson sang the song "God Bless America."

Tags

Load comments