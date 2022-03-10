Fashion Fruit Boutique hosts fundraiser
Fashionistas and best friends Irina Braginsky and Lena Simelgor will donate their boutique’s March sales to support Ukraine families because this country is their homeland and is still close to their hearts.
Fashion Fruit Boutique in Eagan will host a fundraiser noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at 1470 Yankee Doodle Road.
The Eagan boutique opened three and a half years ago and prior to that it was a pop-up shop that sold fashion, home décor and gifts.
Both Eagan women lived in Ukraine as children and immigrated to the United States as teenagers with their families.
“We were Soviet Union immigrants who escaped the regime to find better lives and our parents brought us here for a better life,” Simelgor said.
Simelgor was born and raised in Kyiv. She said she feels fortunate to call the United States her home for the past 30 years, but she is filled with sorrow for her homeland that is being torn up by war.
The war in Ukraine is in its second week since Russia began invading and bombing the democratic country. More than a million Ukrainian families have fled the country that is undergoing a humanitarian crisis. Many who remain in the country are without heat, water and electricity. This week Russian troops blew up a global humanitarian relief effort bringing food, water and medicine to Ukraine residents.
Both women believe their friends and family who are still in Ukraine are OK. They said friends are driving away from the violence and do not know where they will end up since the country is being bombarded with violence and destruction.
“It is not a good situation, they don’t have anywhere to hide, and there are no shelters, and they are hiding between apartment doors,” when the sirens go off all the time now, said Simelgor.
The two women became friends through their children who have attended school together since they were in preschool. Today they are business partners as well, as their children are older and some are in college.
Both women love to pursue fashion in their free time and balance their careers. Simelgor works part time as a nurse anestheticist, and Braginsky works in data governance in the chemical engineering industry.
Braginsky said the shop will offer ways to donate directly to the Ukrainian people. More information is on the shop’s social media platforms of Facebook and Instagram.
“Our community is collecting hygiene and clothing items that will be shipped out to Ukraine and to the Ukrainian Community Center,” Braginsky said.
Both women agree that people across the globe want peace and do not want conflict or a world war.
“They want a free democracy, and there are now innocent people who have their lives ruined,” Simelgor said.
Even though Russians and Ukrainians speak different languages, the friends agree people in both nations have been united by values and care for each other. They say that since Ukraine is pursuing a democracy, they should not have been invaded as a sovereign, independent country.
“They are all together the same people and they are not different,” Braginsky said.
Even though both women carry a love for Ukraine and all the traditions from their homeland, they cherish life in the United States today and say neither Russia or Ukraine were good places to make a life.
Today they enjoy friendships in the United States with people who lived in different parts of the former Soviet Union.
Speaking of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Braginsky said: “It is ridiculous that one person wants power and does not want to back down, and even though we are here it still breaks our hearts for what is happening to the people.”
She is originally from Russia and her husband is a native of Kyiv.
“Together we are all one family, so it is so devastating to see the war and all our friends from different cities and countries,” Braginsky said.
Simelgor visited Ukraine in 2012 when it was beautiful and peaceful, she said.
She feels fortunate that most of her family live in the United States.
Proceeds from the fundraiser event will go to trusted channels of aid for Ukraine, including Doctors Without Borders.
“We opened our business for the love of fashion, and it was also based on our friendship,” Braginsky said.
Connect on the social media platforms of Fashion Fruit Boutique or go online at fashionboutique.com.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
