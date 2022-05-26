Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys had fun talking with youngsters like these two siblings. When he asked what their favorite part of the Big Rig Rally was, he was surprised when Jake Ellickson said "vactor truck" and Grace replied “stickers."
Sisters Amelia and Olivia Pimental had fun exploring the inside of the cab of a city public works snow plow truck during Eagan's Big Rig Rally.
Photo courtesy of the City of Eagan
Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys had fun talking with youngsters like these two siblings. When he asked what their favorite part of the Big Rig Rally was, he was surprised when Jake Ellickson said "vactor truck" and Grace replied “stickers."
Photo courtesy of the City of Eagan
Eagan's Jessie Koehle, a city water resources specialist, gives lessons to Olivia Pimental about how Eagan maintains clean lakes and streams.
Photo courtesy of the City of Eagan
Eagan City Forester Adam Schnaible shares with a family how the city works to maintain Eagan’s urban tree canopy.
Photo courtesy of the City of Eagan
Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys and parks and recreation employees Paula Nowariak and Briana Anderson greet guests who show up at the well attended annual Big Rig Rally.
The annual Eagan Big Rig Rally drew crowds of curious children who explored city plows, street sweepers and police squad cars and fire trucks May 19, at the city’s central maintenance facility during National Public Works Week.
“The Big Rig Rally allows everyone to have some fun and learn about what we do, and the see the pride we take in providing these essential services,” said Russ Matthys, city public works director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.