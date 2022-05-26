Big Rig Rally educates youth 

The annual Eagan Big Rig Rally drew crowds of curious children who explored city plows, street sweepers and police squad cars and fire trucks May 19, at the city’s central maintenance facility during National Public Works Week.

“The Big Rig Rally allows everyone to have some fun and learn about what we do, and the see the pride we take in providing these essential services,” said Russ Matthys, city public works director.

