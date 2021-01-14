It was a challenging year for the Eagan American Legion Auxiliary Unit 594, as many events and activities were either canceled or scaled back.
But members used “perseverance and ingenuity to continue to reach out to our local veterans and veterans in need,” president Susan Flynn said.
This winter, Flynn connected with Every Third Saturday, a warehouse near the Minneapolis VA hospital that distributes necessities to homeless and in-need veterans in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
The unit put a call out for winter coats, boots and other warm winter wear to donate, as members continued to gather bags for its Purses with Purpose project.
Flynn and unit member Colleen Vaubel delivered two full cars to Every Third Saturday’s doorstep Jan. 6. Included in the bags were boots, scarves, hats, gloves, coats, new thermal underwear, gently used sweaters and sweatshirts and personal toiletries Unit 594 purchased with grants from Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart.
The unit hopes to form a long-lasting relationship with Every Third Saturday to continue supplying the warehouse with necessities for any veteran who needs help.
Several tie blankets are also being made by Karen Kirchenwitz, another unit member, to donate to the warehouse.
Prior to the pandemic, Unit 594’s Purses with Purpose Project started Feb. 24. Hy-Vee helped the unit collect more 75 handbags, string bags, cloth grocery bags and backpacks before they had to remove the box from its front entry due to COVID-19 concerns.
When the pandemic lifts, the big box will be in Hy-Vee’s front entry again.
For Independence Day, members wrote personal “Thank You” letters to more than 250 veterans at Hastings Veteran Home, Minneapolis VA Home and five senior residences in the Eagan area.
Flynn distributed the cards in packets for members fill out and mail.
She said the calls and letters the unit received in return were heartwarming.
The process was repeated up to Veterans Day with postcards.
For 9/11, auxiliary members participated in a scaled back ceremony at the Eagan Community Pavilion where unit member Kim Ashland read a tribute to those who died that day.
Christmas tree decorating was also canceled in 2020 at the Hastings Veterans Home, but the unit still participated in the Adopt-a-Vet program.
Treasurer Paulette Star delivered the gift boxes along with a few batches of baked goods to the Hastings Veterans Home volunteer coordinator Sue Register, as a “Thank You” for all she does for veterans every day.
The American Legion Auxiliary is an auxiliary of the American Legion composed of spouses of American war veterans.
For more information, visit www.legion-aux.org.
