From left are Karen Kirchenwitz, Unit President Susan Flynn, Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 Vice Cmdr. Barrett Kirchenwitz, and Third District American Legion Membership Director John Flynn.

Auxiliary Unit 594 in Eagan was recognized with the Department of Minnesota Third District 2019-2020 Forciea-Dixon Memorial Membership Award on July 25.

This award is presented annually to the district unit that has yielded greatest membership increase. There are 48 units within the Third District.

Unit 594 was able to draw in new members through its continued community and veterans outreach initiatives.

Unit President Susan Flynn and Karen Kirchenwitz accepted the award, which was presented by Third District American Legion Membership Director John Flynn. Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 was represented by Vice Cmdr. Barrett Kirchenwitz.

