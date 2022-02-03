Public invited to formal opening Feb. 6
"Bits and Pieces of the Human Whole” exhibit premieres this week to showcase local artists' work on display inside the Eagan Art Works.
The public is invited to the formal opening from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Art Works, located at 3795 Pilot Knob Road.
Bits and pieces
A solo show on the upper level will showcase 10 intricate and detailed wall hangings created by Hmong American artist Ger Xiong. He shares a tapestry story of his life and his family’s journey to the United States as immigrants. His family was part of the third wave of refugees after the end of the Vietnam War.
“His work is really beautiful and really detailed and his story will really resonate right now because it is that whole immigration story,” said Wanda Borman, gallery coordinator and one director who works on the Art Works operations team.
The exhibit will feature work by a new student artist, Savannah Canaban. It includes her prominently displayed oil painting “With You,” which depicts a woman lying on a bed. Other figures in her modern paintings include brightly colored lips with pink lipstick and a sculpted torso in the summertime.
“We have several things of hers because her current body of work is about the human figure,” said Borman.
Canaban, an art student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, has several paintings on display at the exhibit.
“Her work really spoke to where we were headed with this exhibit, and we focused on her work for the postcard because it really embodied the work of the exhibit,” Borman said.
“Our mission is about connecting artists to the community and community to creative space, and we don’t offer classes here, but we do sometimes host workshops,” she said.
The Eagan Art House run by the city of Eagan is a nonprofit, and Art Works does not want to duplicate services. “We wish to add something to the community,” Borman said.
A hanging fiber art piece called “Expecting” was created by textile artist Haley Harnagel, the Art Works board president. She also shares a large macrame art piece that hangs upstairs. When viewers stand back, they can see how the stitches on the textile art resemble the shape of an expecting mother’s belly surrounded by a stitched floral design.
A new artist, Nina Agranovich, who is part of a figure-drawing cooperative, has a sketch of a lady in a red robe.
Artist Jordan Bongaarts created a few framed pieces that depict broken doll pieces. She works at Northern Clay, a pottery studio company.
Barbara Hubbard, who has an onsite studio at Art Works, will showcase two watercolor pieces showing a baby and a lady on a boat.
One emotional piece named “Leaking” expresses the emotion of crying. Watercolor artist Jerri D. G. Neddermeyer uses a special spraying technique to produce the look of tears in the framed piece.
Two more artworks by Neddermeyer on display are “Blanket Boy,” created with pastel, and “Torn,” a collage constructed with torn pieces of layered paper.
Some framed art pieces and sculptures are for sale.
“Always some work is for sale, and if people find a piece they like and it is not for sale, we are happy to contact the artist for them or connect them with the artist so they can commission a piece,” Borman said.
“Our whole goal is to connect artists to the community, and we are always happy to link folks together,” she said.
Art Works staff and artists are happy to be up and running again after the shutdown from the pandemic, Borman said.
“We were shut down for a period of time but instead of canceling exhibits, we shifted them, so we didn’t really have to give up that piece, and what we have given up are a lot of the events where there were food and beverages, but people are so happy to be back together that does not seem to be a deterrent,” she said.
An interesting clock art piece in the exhibit called “Daily Progression of a Black Eye” was created after an accident by artist Kelly Frankenberg to show how a black eye heals. She was playing with her son when he accidentally banged into her eye, Borman explained.
“The photographs show an eye healing over time,” Borman said. Each printed photo taken daily was affixed to a number on a clock to show how the eye slowly healed in 12 days.
Another artist on display is Linda Ferber, who shares a few of her amazing wood pieces, Borman said.
Hindsight is 20/20
Art Works just ended an exhibit called “Hindsight is 20/20,” which shared the creativity of local artists who worked during the shutdown at the onset of the pandemic.
“This was an exhibit that delved into what that time meant to different people and for some artists in 2020, although I made no art in 2020,” Borman said.
Even though she had more time on her hands, Borman explained she felt somewhat frozen in terms of her inner creativity. Perhaps it was due to the uncertainty and loss seen across the community, the state and the world.
“But as we rolled into 2021, for me, I just started thinking about what the unspoken stories were, and there were a lot of stories about masks and not masks, and vaccines and not vaccines, and even though it was mentioned there were not a lot of stories about all the people we were losing, a whole generation of elders and members of families and all that collective grief,” she said.
Borman ended up creating art that featured feathers that hung delicately in the stairwell of the Art Works building. Each feather was hand-drawn, hand-painted and cut out and hung hanging in the open window area.
“At the time I started the project, 40,000 people had passed, and by the time I finished and installed the project it was 70,000, and now it is 100,000” in the U.S., she said. Today, that loss of life is many times higher.
“My work was just a percentage of that and that was how I managed that,” Borman said.
“A lot of people made a lot of work, and there were a group of women who were seniors who went from an in-person class to all online with Zoom, so they all had to learn Zoom and they called themselves the ‘Boomer Zoomers,’ ” she said. The women offered a whole gallery wall of their art for the show.
“Some people did work that was more pandemic-related,” Borman said.
One artist built a whole house with paper printed, inked and stitched together by crochet that represented how everyone needed to shelter in place during the pandemic shutdown.
Many artists shared photographs of nature, along with other artwork to express the year 2020.
The Eagan Art Works building was purchased in 2017 from the city. The building had been a firehouse before construction of Eagan’s new fire station on Yankee Doodle Road.
The three-story building offers artists maker space in the basement with a full wood shop. The gallery is located on the first and second levels with plenty of natural light that streams through large windows. Mobile gallery walls and pedestals on wheels make it easy to rearrange for new exhibits.
Three Eagan nonprofits work in the building — the Eagan Foundation, the Eagan Art Festival and Fourth of July Funfest. The building offers artists studio spaces, a ceramics studio and a communal artist studio space, along with a performance hall that seats more than 100 people. District 196 Community Education uses the building for dance programs. A church also meets there.
“Every show brings in different artists based on the type of work that they are currently making, and some people make work specific to bring it to a show and some people’s work just naturally fits in with whatever the show is about.”
