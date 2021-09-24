Skilled artists ready to share talents in fall classes, workshops
Art became a vital expression and a way to stay connected to the community during the pandemic when social distancing was necessary.
Julie Andersen, city recreation program supervisor for the City of Eagan, leads a team of 20 support staff and teaching artists who are ready to engage residents who wish to discover new art forms.
As an artist who creates abstract oil paintings, Andersen invites residents to find their own ways of discovering their personal talents or inner artist. The first step may be participating in one of many diverse art programs offered throughout the year.
“Maybe someone has thought I have always wanted to take a pottery class or paint watercolor,” Andersen said.
The Eagan Art House, located at 3981 Lexington Ave. S. in Eagan, was previously a non-profit but merged with the city in 2007. The art house’s mission is to engage the public via educational, exhibits and engagement with classes for children through senior adults.
In the past couple of years, the arts programming has needed to change up venues and some classes have taken place in city parks and buildings around town. The exception is the pottery programming that needs onsite equipment essential to the art form.
“During the pandemic, we needed to create social distancing and this location we have all our ceramics and pottery programs,” Andersen said. “What we have learned over the past two years is how it is valuable to be in locations in our greater neighborhoods, so we have a greater level of accessibility for our community,” she added.
This way, more residents who may not have transportation or no longer drive can still make it to classes that are offered at a closer location.
This fall, the city will feature new introductory art classes for adults, including the popular ceramics classes.
One fiber arts class is called “Felting Vessels,” where participants can learn from two guest artists who will show how to create a bowl or vase from felted wool.
“They take wool fibers and will be forming them into shapes,” Andersen said.
A guest Minneapolis artist will teach two different weaving classes called “Tapestry Weaving” in a one-day workshop on Oct. 23.
“Our introductory classes include supplies because we want to make sure our classes are accessible with an affordability and convenient with supplies,” she said.
Another one-day workshop class taught in November will be “Weaving as Collage.”
Eagan Art House offers a public outreach called Art Spark! Staff lead this endeavor that travels into neighborhoods once a month on the city’s northern side to bring workshops and projects kits to residents where they can take home kits to create art at their house.
To sign up or find out more about classes and exhibitions, go to www.eaganarthouse.org., call (651) 675-5521 or contact arthouse@cityofeagan.com.
“We are doing community exhibitions in community spaces, and again it is that idea of accessibility of taking art where people already are, and not needing to drive to a museum,” Andersen said.
The Eagan Art House exhibits are changed out every three months. Today there is an exhibit at the Twin Cities Outlet Mall where artists feature art in empty storefront windows.
“There are so many people who visit the outlet mall, and somebody called last week to find out about purchasing the artwork on display,” Andersen said.
That was good news. “We like the idea of having artwork where people already are, and where experiences are already taking place – that is really important to us,” she said.
The exhibit outside the Eagan Art House until the end of October is called “Momentary Certainties” that include pottery, fabric, and basketry pieces. The public is welcome to come check out beautiful pieces on display outdoors. All art exhibits can also be viewed online.
“We have a lot of really positive and community-focused ideas, and during the last 18 months we have learned how to change and pivot, but we still want to reach out to the community.”
The next art sale that will highlight the work of local artists will be Nov. 20, at the Eagan Community Center.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
