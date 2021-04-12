Still in planning stages for in-person experience
After canceling last year’s in-person event, the Eagan Art Festival is in the planning stages of bringing art back in 2021.
The in-person Eagan Art Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27 at the Eagan’s Central Park at 1501 Central Parkway.
“We’re all in,” Eagan Art Festival Executive Director Wanda Borman said. “We’re planning an on-site festival this year. It will look different. We will be following the COVID protocols laid down by the state. ... It’s not a normal year. There’s still a lot of questions to be answered, but I feel confident we’ll be able to do an in-person and online event.”
The event has been a staple on the late June calendar more than a quarter century in Eagan.
They’re planning a two-day, juried art festival with potters, painters, photographers, jewelers and more.
There will be art demonstrations, group art projects, and musical performances, but it all may still look a bit different.
The vendors will be 8-feet apart and visitors can expect to wear a mask.
“We’re looking at a more intimate entertainment experience with smaller groups,” Borman said.
Group art projects are being organized for all ages.
“That’s taking some extra time to put together,” Borman said.
A call for artists was sent out last month. Applications trickled in slowly, but Borman expects to have a full house come June.
“I think artists are anxious to come back,” Borman said. “There’s some apprehension, but when I put the call out for artists, I put our plan in there and I think that gave them some confidence. We had a lot of applications come in this week. I think a lot of people were waiting to see when the vaccine became available to them.”
The number of vaccinated people is only going to increase in two and a half months.
“That’s going to make a tremendous difference,” Borman said.
Central Park is big enough for the artists to spread out. Each booth will have the autonomy to decide how many people they’ll allow in each space at a time, Borman said.
Organizers for the Eagan Art Festival learned a lot over the past 12 months.
They took many cues from Eagan Marketplace, the weekly farmers market held at the park.
“This will just be with art instead of food,” Borman said.
As a test run, organizers held a small marketplace outside at Art Works in Eagan last fall as part of the Eagan Art Block.
They had 13 artist booths spaced about 8 feet apart with limits on the number of people who could enter each booth.
“At that point the restrictions were such that we felt we could do that safely and it went off without a hitch,” Borman said. “Artists felt safe. People felt safe. We have a similar plan, but on a larger scale.”
Organizers are also launching a new online platform for the Eagan Art Festival.
While it’s still in the design phase, the plan is to allow artists the opportunity to upload their work for sale through a marketplace.
They also expect to schedule several live streamed and recorded demonstrations and artist interviews.
The pandemic may have forced them to innovate, but they’re pretty excited about the platform’s potential.
“People really appreciate that new level of accessibility,” Borman said “There’s people in our community that for other reasons, not just COVID, they haven’t had access to this event. The online piece really broadens our audience.”
For more information, visit eaganartfestival.org.
