The Eagan Art Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27.
The art festival will look a little different this year, as it will be both in-person on the grounds of the Eagan Community Center and offered as an online event.
The theme for this year’s festival will be Connecting Community, showcasing the music, performances and talents of artists in the Midwest.
For the in-person festival, areas will be spaced a minimum of 6-feet apart to maintain social distancing and masks will be required of all participants and visitors.
A variety of food vendors will be available, but they ask that all persons eat in the designated eating area on the festival grounds.
The entertainment schedule will kick off Saturday with the musical expertise of Paul Imholte, otherwise known as “The Stringman,” who serenades audiences with a wide variety of string instruments.
Saturday’s festivities includes the high energy Turkish dance ensemble Dans Askina as well as a jazz performance from Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs. Sunday includes children and family musician Leonardo Biciunas and his bright orange electric guitar.
Also planned for Sunday are the lush vocal harmonies of Sawyer’s Dream and musings from the accomplished singer and guitarist James Dahl.
Those not attending the live event can watch for the online event at www.eaganartfestival.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.