The Eagan City Council approved its ongoing agreement with Dakota County Drug Task Force and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces on Tuesday, Nov. 16, as part of the consent agenda.
The DCDTF serves as a primary law enforcement agency in Dakota County fighting drug trafficking and violent crime.
The mutual agreement runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022. The agreement assists in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigations, strategic initiatives, prosecutions, and financial reimbursement of overtime costs by state and local agencies.
The OCDETF program, a federal drug enforcement program, is overseen by the U.S. Department of Justice, concerning itself with the disruption of major drug trafficking operations and related crimes.
Like other cities across the county, Eagan serves as a fiscal agent for DCDTF and is responsible for the administration and fund distribution received for the cost of overtime to pay officers assigned to the program.
The agreement states DCDTF assists with investigations and initiatives can be reimbursed up to $20,000.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
