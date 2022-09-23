The Eagan American Legion cooking team shown are volunteers Dan Seanoa (left), Joe Dolan, Stewart Fobes and Cheryl Seanoa who cook together meals at the Fisher House for children or spouses of patients.
The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 has resumed cooking breakfast at the Veterans Administration Hospital Fisher House in St. Paul.
The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald” equivalent at this VA Hospital that prepares meals that were suspended during COVID, and The Post is delighted to be provide this service again.
The American Legion volunteer team cooks breakfast on the first Saturday of each month that is prepared and served to the parents of children or spouses of patients who reside at the Fisher House while their loved ones are cared for at the VA Hospital.
The Eagan Hy-Vee Store continues to generously donate gift cards to Post 594 that are used to gather food that is cooked and served at the Fisher House. The Post wishes to salute Hy-Vee for the donations.
The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 is committed to supporting veterans and their families, educating children and youth, and strengthening the community by being an active and visible presence.
“We are inspired by the example of the sacrifices of veterans who came before us, to continue the mission of the American Legion in caring for those who served and promoting American ideals and patriotism,’ said Wayne Beierman, legion commander.
If you are a veteran and would like to know more about partnering with Eagan American Legion Post 594, information can be found at www.post594.org/ and ealp594@gmail.com.
