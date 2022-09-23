Eagan American Legion cooks at the Fisher House

The Eagan American Legion cooking team shown are volunteers Dan Seanoa (left), Joe Dolan, Stewart Fobes and Cheryl Seanoa who cook together meals at the Fisher House for children or spouses of patients.

 Submitted photo

The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 has resumed cooking breakfast at the Veterans Administration Hospital Fisher House in St. Paul.

The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald” equivalent at this VA Hospital that prepares meals that were suspended during COVID, and The Post is delighted to be provide this service again.

