On the heels of Eagan’s July 4th Funfest Board announcing the cancellation of this year’s celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ambassadors are cancelling their 2020 candidacy program and keeping their current Ambassadors on for a second year.
Traditionally, the Ambassador Scholarship Program would be recruiting, finding sponsors, and starting sessions with new candidates at this time. The concerns around requesting sponsorships from struggling local businesses and for the safety of our candidates, were also reasons for not holding a candidacy program this year.
“Knowing their year has been turned upside-down because of COVID-19, we wanted to give our current Ambassadors another chance to participate in missed events, especially our own festival.” said Marie Olson, Program Director.
Current Ambassadors Ashley Rosser, Kate Martin and Sami Martin and current Junior Ambassadors Kaiya Daily Daley, Lauren Bruns, and Amelia Noonan have agreed to continue representing the city at various events until July 2021.
During the Stay at Home order, the Ambassadors have been finding creative ways to show their support for their community by posting videos of encouragement on Facebook and Instagram.
“As soon as things are safe to open up, the Ambassadors will be active in our community again.” Olson said.
To learn more about Eagan’s Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.