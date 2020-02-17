Eagan Funfest Ambassadors Ashley Rosser, Kate Martin and Sami Martin took a trip Jan. 23-26 to St. Paul for the Winter Carnival.
They spent the weekend indulging in the Winter Carnival activities met more than 50 royalty who were also attending the weekend trip.
“I was excited for the St. Paul Winter Carnival weekend mostly because we got to meet so many other royalty groups and really get to know them,” Rosser said.
Eagan Ambassadors walked through Rice Park where they enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate and mingled among Winter Carnival alumni in the Park. Later during the weekend, they saw ice and snow sculptures.
Their adventures continued indoors when they attended the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Coronation.
About two weeks before the Royal Coronation, the three Eagan Funfest Ambassadors and the Junior Ambassadors Kaiya Daley, Lauren Bruns and Amelia Noonan attended the St. Paul Winter Carnival Junior Coronation. This event was exciting for them considering Eagan alumni Lauren Foss was crowned Queen of the Snowflakes.
“After spending the whole weekend in St. Paul, my favorite part was for sure getting to spend so much time with the royalty from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin,” Rosser said.
The Eagan Funfest Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors’ next event is the Timberwolves Royal Sparkle Night where they will enjoy a basketball game with other royalty throughout Minnesota. They will also be volunteering for the Open Door where they will help during the Empty Bowls event by cleaning tables and bringing out food.
To learn more about the Eagan Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program, visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors.
