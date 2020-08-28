The Eagan Ambassadors dropped off hundreds of items for The Open Door food pantry to support the Mobile Lunch Box Program in honor of local firefighters Aug. 6.
Earlier this summer the Eagan July 4th Funfest Ambassadors wanted to find a way to recognize local first responders.
The Fire Department appreciated their gesture but asked the Ambassadors to consider giving to another organization like The Open Door, which helps so many others who are in need.
“We want to make sure that any donations to the Fire Department are not taking anything away from those in our community who are in need,” Deputy Fire Chief Kip Springer said.
The Ambassadors learned about The Open Door’s Mobile Lunch Box Program, which brings healthy lunches and snacks to neighborhoods all across Dakota County. They collected hundreds of healthy snack items like granola bars, fruit cups, and instant oatmeal from family and friends and donated them to The Open Door.
“I was amazed at how many donations our small group of Ambassadors collected.” Ambassador Program Director Marie Olson said. “The back of my SUV was full.”
After completing their donation drop off, the Ambassadors wrote and presented thank you cards to firefighters in honor of their service.
To learn more about Eagan’s Funfest Ambassador Scholarship Program visit eaganfunfest.org or via Instagram @eaganfunfestambassadors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.