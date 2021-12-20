Eagan Advent United Methodist Church welcomed the community to an outdoor evening event Sunday, Dec. 19 to celebrate the season.
Associate Pastor Cindy Yanchury said the congregation decided to host a winter Christmas event after the community neighborhood party was well attended.
"We had so much fun when we had our first ever block party for the community that we we thought what can we do in the winter time that would be fun? she said.
The evening consisted of warm conversation over firepits, singing a few Christmas carols along with a prayer and blessing of the blankets ceremony.
Church youth used their creativity to construct piles of Polar Fleece tie blankets to be given to families.
"We are collecting diapers and I am so excited we have so many we can give to Dakota County Child and Family Clinic," Yanchury said.
The Dakota County Child and Family Clinic is located off Hwy. 13 on the border of Eagan and Burnsville.
Heather Tidd, executive director of Dakota County Child and Family Clinic is a member of the church.
The young and older congregation members had fun gathering together to catch up as well as meet new neighbors with warm drinks and sweet treats.
Yanchury said "We will be doing a blessing of the blankets as we send them off with the diapers and we we will sing a few Christmas carols."
"The people who are not yet ready to come into the building are gathering here and that is what is exciting."
The neighborhood church Advent United Methodist Church is located at 3945 Lexington Ave. South in Eagan.
