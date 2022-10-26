Eagan 50+ Seniors weekly activities Oct 26, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eagan 50+ Seniors have weekly activities in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, MN.Please call 651-675-5530 with any questions.Monday, Oct. 31 – Mahjong 10:00 a.m.Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Book Club 1:00 p.m. Infinite by Brian Freeman, Euchre/500, 12:30 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Cribbage, 9:00 a.m.; Discussion Group, 9:30 a.m., Hand & Foot, 12:30 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 3 – Dominoes, 9:00 a.m., Bridge, 12:30 p.m.Friday, Nov. 4 – Bingo, 12:30 p.m.**Quilters meet every Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. at Quarry Park Shelter, 3340 Coachman Road, Eagan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Eagan 50+ Seniors Eagan Community Center Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Apple Valley shopping center sold for over $10 million Lakeville man dies in one-vehicle crash in Burnsville Four compete for two open seats on Eagan Council Burnsville said to be ‘lucrative’ for panhandlers Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Oct 21, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Oct 21, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Oct 21, 2022 0
