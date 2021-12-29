Eagan City Council adopted the 2022 budget that will focus on the communities’ priorities of public safety, the natural environment, and local economy.
The council adopted a 3.9 percent levy increase. This translates to about a $6 increase per month for the average Eagan homeowner who has a home valued at $345,500.
“The City of Eagan continues to be a successful city, and strong community in addition to having the lowest municipal tax in the state,” said Dave Osberg, city administrator.
“The City of Eagan will continue to balance the needs of all who live, work and play in Eagan. Residents have shared that they value Eagan’s approach in transparency, honesty, treating all residents fairly, informing and acting in the best interests of the community,” Osberg added.
“We know a strong balance and partnership among our residents, businesses, and the City are what make our community so successful,” he said.
The 2022 city budget additions outline three new fire battalion chiefs who will lead the city’s full-time career fire department.
In the public safety area of the city budget, there will be the addition of a new police lieutenant.
Osberg noted the city is continually working to make investments in race and equity with inclusion efforts that include offering more planning, translation, and accessibility resources for residents.
City staff leadership
Administrator Osberg announced in September he plans to retire in March 2022. There is an ongoing candidate search and soon there will be the announcement of the finalist candidates.
This year Dianne Miller, Eagan’s assistant city administrator, earned credentials from the International City/County Management Association. Miller has worked for nine years to gain experience in professional and local government. She has served Eagan for 20 years. In September, Miller earned a 2021 Outstanding Service Award that recognized her commitment to her profession, to ethical public service, and leaderships in her role.
Eagan public safety
During the pandemic, Eagan Police and Fire Departments continued to serve the city’s public safety needs from residents around the clock that meant 365 days a year when most of the world worked remotely from home.
Eagan Police responded to nearly 50,000 calls and the fire department responded to 5,000 calls. The essential work heightened the exposure for all the city public safety officers. Across the state and national, Eagan saw public safety personnel hit by COVID-19 at a disproportional rate, the city said. This created challenges for Eagan police stations and fire houses to address.
Eagan City Emergency Manager Jeremy Klein led the team and implemented the city’s emergency pandemic response. He worked with public health agencies at the county and state levels.
In 2020, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz invited Eagan Police Chief Roger New to share the pandemic’s impacts on the police department. He asked residents to help by stopping the spread, and that way the public safety responders could continue to do their job safely.
Eagan Police Department participated in community conversations to hear concerns from residents. The goal was to bridge gaps that exist within the community. These initiatives led to the development of other community forums. The department also partnered with Life Development Resources to create a Mental Health Response Team. A police officer and therapist make follow-up visits with residents who have recently gone through a crisis.
Eagan Police are continuing to ensure its police force are treating people with dignity and respect and taking proactive steps to mitigate a problem before it arises.
2021 economic developments underway
Eagan witnessed many industrial, commercial, and residential projects either approved or already under construction in 2021.
Eagan Director of Community Development Jill Hutmacher said when the pandemic hit, the City of Eagan’s community development team expected to see a significant slowdown.
“That didn’t happen - we actually had our fourth-busiest year in terms of building permit valuations," Hutmacher said.
Current developments underway include eight affordable and market-rate housing developments, three self-storage businesses, two new preschools and two new grocers, among other projects.
One grocer will open the first location in Minnesota that will offer “customers a seamless integration of online and in-store shopping with digital connection points, voice shopping technology and a checkout-free experience,” Hutmacher said.
Besides businesses submitting plans, Hutmacher said “Homeowners are taking out a record number of zoning permits." Last year in 2020, the City of Eagan received 54 zoning permits by the end of April, and by the end of April 2021, 132 permits have been pulled.
“Homeowners, many of whom are still working from home, are adding rooms, decks, sport courts, fences and more,” Hutmacher said.
“We’re guessing with that stimulus money in hand and few opportunities to take vacations, cheer on sports teams, or attend concerts, people are choosing to spend extra funds on improving their living spaces,” said Hutmacher.
Developments under construction:
• 1270 Yankee Doodle Road will see a bank redevelopment and unidentified grocery.
• Aster House Apartments, formerly Nichols Apartments, will build 204 units.
• Ballantrae Apartments will expand development to 110 units.
• Gallery of Eagan multi-family residential complex will build 162 units.
• Lexington Flats will bring 50 units.
• Lexington Logistics will build a new Amazon distribution center.
• The Rowan, formerly The Preserve, Cedar Grove will bring 172 units.
• Venstar multi-tenant development will build a new Caribou Coffee and a Spanish immersion daycare and preschool.
• Viking Lakes Phase 1 will open 261 units in a multi-family residential complex.
• 2055 Cliff Road will see a new Trader Joes grocery store that will open in the spring near the Emagine Theater parking lot.
• Hy-Vee Aisles Online and a new Hy-Vee parking lot will offer curbside pickup
• Avery Pines Townhome development – 56 units.
• Foundation Hill Montessori, the last development parcel at Quarry Road
• Hilltop/Hy-Vee redevelopment of gas station and convenience store
• Nicols Pointe, Cedar Grove – 24 units
• Sola Salon, the last development parcel at Cedar Grove
Voice of the People Awards
Eagan staff were proud to report results of a 2020 National Community Survey. The City of Eagan won three Voice of the People Awards in the Excellence in Foundations in Livability, Excellence in Natural Environment and Transformation in Natural Environment.
Eagan City Administrator Dave Osberg said: “Especially impressive is the Foundations in-Livability Award. It accounts for every facet considered by residents in the survey.”
“This overall best-of-community award should make everyone who lives and works in Eagan proud,” Osberg said.
The VOP Awards are the only honors given in local government based on the opinions of residents.
Eagan Fire Department changes
In May, Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott retired after 35 years of public service to the city and residents.
Hired 15 years ago as Eagan’s first full-time fire chief, Scott landed his dream job after his father joined the Eagan Volunteer Fire Department decades earlier.
“It has been an honor to do this job – the department now has a really strong foundation for future generations to build on,” Scott said.
“That foundation will continue to serve the community’s needs for years to come, and we’re ready for someone else to build onto that,” added Scott.
The City of Eagan hired Hugo Searl as the new Eagan fire chief. He served on St. Louis Park’s fire department for 19 years. As a native of Whales, Searl enjoys exploring nature as a high-altitude mountain guide in his free time.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said: “Chief Searle brings incredible experience and insight to lead our fire department after Eagan’s transition from on the largest paid, on call department to a full-time fire department.”
“When I heard Chief Scott was retiring, I thought what a fantastic opportunity,” Searle said. “Everyone in the fire service knows what Eagan has done in their transition to a full-time department, and the great work by Chief Scott – it’s an incredible challenge and opportunity to be able to be a part of this new, energized and exciting department in a city that has a wonderful reputation. Who wouldn’t want this job?”
In 2021, Eagan Fire Department made history on Nov. 6. This was the first time in the department’s 58-year history that an all-female career firefighter crew was staffed, crewing Eagan Fire Ladder 2. The Eagan firefighters who made history were Firefighter Natalie Holter, Firefighter Danielle Fasching, and Captain Jessica Hoffman.
Eagan Fire Department is a combination department with a fire chief, two deputy chiefs and 36 full-time career firefighters operating out of three fire stations. Career fire department staff work in divided three shifts that together provide residents 24-hour coverage. All full-time firefighters are Emergency Medical Technicians and fire inspectors, The formal transition of the fire department from a on-call, paid model to a full-time model began following a 2017 study.
Navigating safe workplaces
In 2021, the City of Eagan worked to provide a safe workplace for city staff while at the same time working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Joe Ellickson, director of communications and engagement for the City of Eagan, said “We want to always provide topnotch services to make sure Eagan continues to be a great place to live, work and play.”
Since the city hall was undergoing a large renovation, there was a need for city staff to be housed in different city buildings.
The Eagan emergency manager was Jeremy Kline with Eagan Police. He worked to give the council and senior management teams updates on the COVID-19 spread, and its impact on the community. Kline worked in partnership with Dakota County, human resources and city administration. The city worked to make city information possible online in what was referred to as a digital front door.
“There was work in each department with its services, programs, policies to make sure they were all available digitally,” Ellickson said. “We worked hand and hand with the IT and every department,” he said.
CARES Act supports businesses
During first round of the federal CARES Act funding, the county worked in tandem with the the city of Eagan to find ways to help local businesses in need of financial help that could apply for grants and obtain financial aid.
“We had to get out the message, and we had over 250 businesses that tried to be qualified and applied,” Ellickson said.
The City of Eagan distributed more than $750,000 to local businesses from the federal CARES Act.
“This was a first-time program, and it was interesting that our staff had to work together in a timely manner and literally get it done with weeks,” Ellickson said.
Eagan Art House
The Eagan Art House staff made it possible for thousands of residents to find a creative outlet by taking part in first-time classes. Participants could discover their creativity and develop skills by learning how to paint, draw or throw clay on a wheel with ceramics.
When the world came to what seemed like a standstill in 2020, Eagan Art House staff understood how putting creativity and art education programs on hold was not an option.
The motto for Eagan Art House is “Live Creatively." The team began reimagining how to adapt programs and spaces that would lead residents on a pathway toward growing creative skills.
“We knew people needed a creative outlet more than ever during those early days and beyond,” said Julie Andersen, city recreation supervisor.
“Keeping our programs going took some creativity on our own, but we believed it was essential,” Andersen said.
In the beginning, classes were solo and virtual, but eventually the small-group art classes returned.
“We developed art kits for people to do at home,” Andersen said. “Parents told us these were just the activities they needed for kids stuck indoors. Andersen heard feedback from adults, teens and seniors who wanted more hands-on creativity. They created all ages kits for journaling, tile making, holiday ornament creation and more,” she said.
The Eagan Art House building was turned into a stand-alone ceramics studio, and other programs have moved into neighborhood park shelters, attracting new students from all over the community,” Andersen said.
The staff created ART Spark! that was a series of free projects designed by premier artists of color and gender diversity.
Race, equity, and inclusion plan underway
The City of Eagan is now going through a RFQ process to hire a consultant who will work to guide the city as it puts together a Race, Equity, and Inclusion plan in 2022. The timeline calls for this position to be filled by early March.
“The inclusion plan will mean the city will focus on removing barriers, in addition to making sure the city’s programs are affordable and accessible for all ages and abilities,” Ellickson said.
Through support from the council, the city will find businesses to invest in neighbor specific programs. Perhaps there could be a removal or optional fees for residents to participate in city programs.
The goal is for all Eagan residents to be able find ways to discover recreation in Eagan. Even senior populations, those on fixed incomes, or residents who have limited abilities.
