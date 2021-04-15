Council approves updates to ordinance
Residents should be leashing their dog when they go for a walk in Eagan.
The Eagan City Council approved an ordinance amendment during its meeting April 6.
“The new ordinance amendment requires that they be on a leash unless they’re in an off-leash dog area or in a car,” City Clerk Christina Scipioni said. “If they’re off an owner’s property, they’re required to be on a leash.”
Previously per city code, dogs needed to either be under voice command or a leash.
The city received requests from residents earlier this year to update its city code and require dogs to be leashed while off property.
Mayor Mike Maguire clarified that residents were always required to have a dog on leash within city parks.
In previous meetings, Eagan Police Chief Roger New said that animal control officers prefer to take an educational approach rather that cite residents for violating city code, depending on the circumstances.
Hy-Vee
The City Council approved a planned development amendment for a new 12,000-square-foot structure for Aisles Online at Hy-Vee in Eagan.
During the pandemic, interest in pickup orders increased dramatically, and Hy-Vee feels that the desire for the service will continue.
“We think the pandemic accelerated a trend that was already a happening,” said John Brehm, director of site planning with Hy-Vee. “We’re seeing pickups and online sales taking up about 10 percent of sales right now, and we don’t see that waning even as people are getting their vaccinations.”
Hy-Vee has been operating a temporary area for pickups since last year. The new structure would be permanent and replace the temporary service area.
Brehm said the pharmacy drive-up will remain, and it won’t be used for Aisles Online.
Maguire expressed concern about parking and wondered if the change was premature, so he voted against it.
Otherwise it passed 4-1.
Holy Christian Church
The City Council gave the OK for a land use update for a new church in Eagan during the April 6 meeting.
Holy Christian Church International wants to operate a new church within the 64,200-square-foot office building, and eventually construct a world headquarters within an office building at 3560 Delta Dental Drive.
They needed a comprehensive guide plan amendment to change the land use designation from major office to quasi public.
The City Council approved a motion to move the request on to the Metropolitan Council.
The site was originally part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield campus.
The church is currently located in St. Paul where it hosts approximately 1,000 congregants, but it’s outgrown its location.
The immediate plan is to move worship services to the office building and create classrooms for small groups and gatherings.
In about five years, it would like to construct a new church on the site to house a 1,500-seat sanctuary.
The existing office building would then turn into a school and administrative office building for its world headquarters.
