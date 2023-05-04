This popular activity “Forest Bathing” is back this summer for three sessions on May 13, July 8 and Sept. 23 in the park. Forest Bathing is designed to show all how to slow down and de-stress from daily routines while developing a deep connection to nature.
The class “Pound at Caponi Art Park” is designed to inspire the inner rock star during a musical fitness class scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the park.
Imagine discovering rest and relaxation at a Caponi Art Park forest bathing session hosted in the lush green nature area or pretending to be a rock star drummer in a “Pound” fitness class under a tree canopy.
Many nature outdoors classes for children and adults will be offered this spring and summer at Caponi Art Park in Eagan. During the sessions and events, people can discover the great outdoors and become one with the forest floor and the beauty of nature.
Forest Bathing, which is designed to show people how to slow down and de-stress from daily routines while developing a deep connection to nature, will be held May 13, July 8 and Sept. 23 in the park.
Shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing” is different from other nature experiences such as hiking or birding. In forest bathing, guests will learn to engage all the senses through guided activities. The education staff said this activity gives the mind and body time to rest, wander and wonder in nature.
Space is limited and early sign up is recommended.
Pound at Caponi Art Park is a musical fitness class slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
This rhythmic class combines basic fitness movements with the use of rip sticks to emulate drumming along to music. Easily modified for all levels, the class offers savings if participants sign up for one or both of the six-week sessions.
Those who are too busy to commit to multiple sessions can sign up for individual classes. Pre-registration is recommended so the park staff can communicate in case a class needs to be canceled due to weather.
Restoration proposal
Caponi Art Park is currently accepting proposals to restore the iconic “Snake” sculpture.
This large earth art form with a cast concrete set into the park’s hill is one of the first works made specifically for the park, which was founded and created by the late Anthony Caponi.
Snake has become one of the most well-known and prominent pieces in the park and its restoration is a high priority to the nonprofit organization.
The purpose of this request is to solicit proposals from various candidate organizations, and conduct a fair and extensive evaluation based on criteria listed. The goal is to select the candidate who best meets the needs of this project. Visit the park’s website for more information.
Other offerings
Caponi Art Park is scheduling group tours and workshops for its summer 2023 season.
“We now look forward to having you visit us in our 60-acre oasis, filled with endless sculptures and nature trails,” according to marketing materials.
To schedule a tour and learn more about the park programs, email the Education Programs Manager Erin at erin@caponiartpark.org, or call the park at 651-454-9412.
The park is also looking to fill summer internships, which are designed for students or adults looking for a way to gain professional experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, according to park officials.
