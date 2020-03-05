Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.