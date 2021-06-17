New inclusive playground at Eagan’s Woodhaven Park
A new playground for everyone of all abilities and all interests has opened in Eagan.
Destination All Play is a new 18,000-square-foot playground at Woodhaven Park at 1950 Gold Trail.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday evening amid a flock of families checking out the new park.
“You can play a melody, you can play Bankshot, you really do anything you want to here, with anybody you want to, of any ability and any interest,” Mayor Mike Maguire said.
The park includes wheelchair accessible slides and merry-go-round, a sensory-rich maze, accessible bathrooms, musical instruments, sensory panels, spinning elements, swing sets, large play structure with seven slides, Bankshot court, multiple ramps and climbing structures.
“We know inclusive play teaches important life skills like cooperation, empathy and leadership,” Maguire said.
Maguire shared a note he received from an Eagan resident stating:
“I have been waiting for an accessible playground to open locally for years. Five years ago my son was born – he’s perfect, he’s kind, he’s blind. He’s had a difficult time learning to play on a playground – and he’s had some nasty injuries at them as well. We’re so excited to play on smooth ground and experience all the cool things this new area has to offer. ... I bet some of the kids have never been able to play on a playground before, especially those in a wheelchair.”
Maguire said the note “really sums up what we’re trying to do with this park.”
Work on the park started last year, but the design process took years. In 2016, through a master planning process, the Parks and Recreation team identified the need for play spaces for all users.
“We now can see the vision we had several years ago,” Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental said. “In 25 years of working in Parks and Recreation, this is one of my proudest moments.”
