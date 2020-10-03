Dr. Robert Casper retiring after nearly five decades
One of Eagan’s first dentists is retiring.
Dr. Robert Caspar has worked his last day at Denmark Dental in Eagan after nearly 50 years of helping people smile.
“I had a good run and I’ve enjoyed it,” Casper said. “The hard part is to leave the staff and patients.”
He sold the practice to Dr. Brandon Helgeson about three years ago. He went from working five days a week to four, then three and then down to two.
Casper was down to about one day a week before officially stepping away last Thursday.
He wasn’t surprised to see the office decorated when he went in. But when he went outside he noticed a line of vehicles full of people waiting to wish him well.
“The thing is, it’s the patients that have been like family for years here,” Casper said.
Denmark Dental staff organized a retirement parade for Casper keeping with COVID-19 guidelines.
For more than an hour 150-200 vehicles filled with former patients and friends helped him celebrate.
Eagan police were helping guide traffic along Denmark Avenue.
“It was really overwhelming for me,” Casper said. “I was drained when it was all done. It was really touching. I was truly surprised.”
Even if it was just for a minute or two, Casper got see many of the smiles he helped clean and protect for all these years.
He received many cards, which he said he’s still reading.
“I still don’t think I’m 15 percent through,” Casper said.
Casper graduated from dental school in 1973. He thought about teaching while he practicing part time in West St. Paul.
It was a time when drills were run by pulley systems off electric motors.
“We had these really old fashioned chairs in dental school,” Casper said. “I think of the new protocols and the things we’re doing because of COVID. When I started practicing, we didn’t wear masks or gloves. It was a different world.”
Eagan was a different world as well.
“Eagan was a growing community in the early 1970s,” Casper said. “At the time the population was about 12,000. (I-35E) wasn’t even built yet.”
Before establishing the practice, he came across a flier advertising space in a small shopping center called Yankee Square along Pilot Knob Road.
He procured some dentistry equipment and went to business in Eagan in 1975.
At the time, he figures there were about two other dentists in Eagan. They both had offices near the Cedarvale shopping district, which is now the Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
In the beginning, he had a big book to keep track of appointments and billing, without the help of any computers.
“When computers came along, you kept double books because you couldn’t trust the computer,” Casper said.
Now there’s automatic texts to remind people of appointments.
Silver fillings were the standard. Now Casper can’t remember the last time he used silver.
“Now it’s the standard to use the all porcelain, which is more life like,” Casper said. “I’ve used lasers for cutting tissue instead of scalpels now.”
After about 13 years in Yankee Square, his practice needed more space.
His landlord was building another shopping center across the new freeway in what is now Denmark Dental, where it’s been since 1989.
In the process, he’s watched Town Centre become “the downtown of Eagan.”
“All the commercial and retail that showed up, it was great for business,” Casper said. “Other than a few retail shops and a gas station, there wasn’t much there at the time.”
He started seeing several employees from nearby businesses such as Unisys, Blue Cross Blue Shield and West Publishing (now Thomson Reuters), and several residential developments popped up around the location.
While some things change, some stay the same.
He’s seen some patients for more than 40 years. He was on his fourth generation of many families.
One of his patients has been with him for 48 years.
Some of his staff has been with him for decades as well.
“I can’t say enough how grateful I am for all they’ve done,” he said.
He’s also grateful for the support from his wife and children.
One big change is that he won’t go in to the office this Thursday.
“I won’t have to rush back from the cabin or vacation anymore,” Casper said. “I’ll miss the people and doing the things that fill my soul like taking care of people. It’s the relationships I’ll miss. But I have a really good sized family. I won’t be bored.”
He’ll have more time to spend at Casper’s Cherokee in Eagan, which is owned by family members.
“I’m basically the only member of the family who is not in the restaurant business,” Casper said.
But he’s sure to miss Denmark Dental.
Casper has been a member of the St. Paul District Dental Association, the Minnesota Dental Association and the American Dental Association.
He served on the St. Paul District Speakers Bureau for 10 years and has been a delegate to the Minnesota Dental Association for three years.
He also received the “Top Dentist” award from Minnesota Monthly magazine in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
