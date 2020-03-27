Project estimated to cost $5.8 million
Officials are looking to the state to help pay for $5.8 million worth improvements to the Diffley Road area in Eagan.
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners amended its 2020 Dakota County Legislative platform during its meeting Tuesday to add support for a $4.6 million bond request.
Officials are still working on exact measures but Dakota County Transportation Director and County Engineer Mark Krebsbach gave an idea of what they hope to complete by 2021.
The first part of the project would include improvements along Braddock Trail near the Eagan High School entrances along with parking lot modifications and on-site improvements in the main drop-off and pickup area at both Dakota Hills Middle School and Eagan High School.
“It essentially doubles the capacity for the areas to handle the peak hours for students drop-off and pick-up,” Krebsbach said.
Krebsbach said they’re are still addressing potential conflict points in the parking lot following comments during an open house last month, but it’s something they hope to complete by the start of school in the fall.
The plans also include a new access road to the schools that would connect to the intersection at Daniel Drive.
“It would really help distribute all the heavy traffic trying to access the school area particularly during the peak time,” Krebsbach said.
Another part of the project would change Diffley Road from four lanes to two, and build out the median.
“It provides a high ability to handle vehicular traffic and make it much safer for pedestrian traffic,” Krebsbach said.
Krebsbach said they’re still looking at studying the intersections at Braddock Trail and Daniel Drive.
The current plans show roundabouts, which provide a “positive impact on traffic speeds requiring to slow down,” Krebsbach said.
But he said they’re still analyzing how they would affect traffic and pedestrian flow.
The actions could also lower the speed limit permanently.
Currently the speed limit is 45 mph. On Jan. 6, a school speed zone was installed and additional signage was placed along the corridor. It’s 35 mph before and after school and while students are present.
The hope is to improve vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle operation and safety in the area that includes Northview Elementary, Dakota Hills Middle School, Eagan High School, several housing developments, Lexington-Diffley Athletic Fields and Diffley Marketplace.
“I believe it will be a dramatic improvement in bicyclist and pedestrian safety not to mention driver safety,” Commissioner Joe Atkins said.
Officials have been working on the issue for several years, but a fatal crash on Nov. 1 when Patric Vitek, 13, of Eagan, died after his bicycle collided with a car on his way to school, “raised interest in moving with the project in this area much more quickly,” Krebsbach said.
The main issue officials are trying to solve is the “extremely high traffic volume going to and from school,” Krebsbach said.
If the bond request comes through, the rest could be covered by Eagan, District 196 and Dakota County to pay for the design and engineering.
They’ve already spent about $260,000 for project development and community engagement.
Krebsbach said the school district and city intend to pass resolutions in April to support the bond request.
State Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, made a request this year to include the Diffley project as part of the Minnesota House 2020 bonding overview.
Although the Legislature has several considerations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “it’s staff’s intention to move ahead as quickly as we can on this even in the light of this new environment.” Krebsbach said,
Should it go through, the Diffley improvements could be complete by 2021.
Should the Minnesota Legislature not approve the bonding request, “we anticipate moving quickly on this when adopting the 2021 budget,” Krebsbach said.
The measure was approved unanimously, but Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg said she was concerned about setting a precedent because it raised a few policy issues. She said she would support the measure but suggested having more conversations in the future.
Diffley Road is a Dakota County road, but other adjacent roads are city roads and school property.
Krebsbach noted that Dakota County is currently studying all county roads near schools.
