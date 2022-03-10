Eagan city staff paint hall murals
Who knew a paint by numbers mural could serve as a fun, collaborative city staff project that would spruce up Eagan City Hall walls?
Last fall staff worked together to create two wall murals on two floors at City Hall.
The spruced-up hallways on the first and second floors serve as spaces for staff to informally gather and converse about city business.
The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department collaborated with GoodSpace Murals of Minneapolis to have teams design the images and trace them on the wall before staff painted in the blanks.
The inspiration for this project came from new City Administrator Dianne Miller.
The wall mural began with small sections of paint by number areas. All the paint colors were pre-mixed so no guesswork was needed.
“Then we had a paint party and asked employees to be part of it during their workday,” said Julie Andersen, recreation supervisor for Eagan Parks and Recreation.
“It allowed us to pop in from 10 to 15 minutes and engage in a way that was not overwhelming, and city staff got the chance to break out of normal workspaces,” said Tanya Mozingo, city recreation manager.
The staff project also served as a safe, engaging and natural way to bring staff together when they came back to work inside City Hall after the long-term building remodel, and after the pandemic required most to work at home offices.
The murals were created using the same process for the Woodhaven Park mural inside Destination All Play in Eagan. This difference was the park project was community wide.
When creating the mural images, the parks and recreation staff gathered input from other city staff members about their graphic ideas for the mural. The team took those comments and the original images were designed by artists.
Mozingo said that staff members through the murals were fun to create and see come together.
“It brought teams together and it was a good connecting point for employees to connect with each, and that translates to connecting to the public as well,” she said.
The colorful mural images show the present and future of Eagan and the services staff provide to residents. The images show the diversity of residents who live, work, and play in the city of Eagan.
“The mural shows a lot of the feelings of community, cooperation and service,” Mozingo said. “It was a lot of fun and a lot of people had never done that before.”
Since there are many Eagan city staff members, most do not interact with those in other departments every day or that often.
Mozingo said: “I think for me because I am not an artist, it broke down the intimidation of mapping and trusting the talents of the GoodSpace team.”
During the September 2022 Art Block festival, city staff members said there may be opportunities for the public to create additional public art or murals.
