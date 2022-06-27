The Eagan Art Festival brought artists and community together to celebrate art during the two-day event on Festival Grounds near the Eagan Community Center.
The 28th annual free festival brought thousands together to feature and highlight the work of hundreds of vendors together. The festival offered live music and food truck finger foods.
The 2022 festival theme was Texture Garden.
“We are focused on what community art brings,” Art Works Executive Director Wanda Borman said, “and what I love about this project is that when the community comes together to share stories with the art and the community can weave it, and then we connect together, we tell stories and then we understand one another better so it is another way to connect in the community.”
For the first time since 2019, organizers will bring back a hands-on Community Art Project led by professional teaching artists, Arnée Martin and Angie Courchaine. These artists were selected from a pool of community members with different project proposals. Both showed excitement and enthusiasm to be able to engage with festival goers to create a soft sculpture that will be a texture garden piece.
The Texture Garden project, first developed for the Art Shanty Exhibition, will offer a venue for the community and visitors to bring their own yarn or use provided yarn to weave together.
The Community Art Texture Garden project will be on display Sept. 17 at Art Works in Eagan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.