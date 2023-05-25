The public can attend the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, on Tribute Plaza near Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan.

Musician Luke Spehar and his band will perform original music during a “Never Forget” free concert slated for 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, on the bandshell stage near the Eagan Community Center.

