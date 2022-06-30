featured Come run 5K race with Eagan Kick-Start Rotary on July 2 Jun 30, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eagan Kick-Start Rotary will host its inaugural Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Thomas Lake Park, 4425 Pilot Knob Road.The Kids Run commences at 9 a.m. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run sprintsoff as community fundraiser Eagan Kick-Start Rotary will have its inaugural Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Thomas Lake Park, 4425 Pilot Knob Road.The Kids Run commences at 9 a.m.The 5K fundraiser will benefit community partners such as The Open Door food pantry, Art Works, Eagan Community Foundation and more.This is event is for all ages. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt and lanyard.The 5K race will include chip timing by Anderson Race Management. Awards will be given to the top race finisher in both the men’s and women’s categories.The 5K run costs $40 for pre-registration and $50 on race day. The Kids Run costs $15 for pre-registration and $25 on race day.For more information and to register, visit andersonraces.com/new-events/2022/eagan-kick-start-rotary-5k-kids-run.To check out Eagan Kick-Start Rotary, go to eagankick-startrotary.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Eagan 5k And Kids Run Eagan Kick-start Rotary 5k Run Kids 5k Run Open Door Pantry Art Works Eagan Community Foundation Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Crowds flock to 2022 Car Cruise Night in downtown Farmington 2022 Farmington Dew Days delivers summer festival family lineup Show off your sweet ride at Farmington Dew Days Cruise Night Spreading spirit for dogs: Lakeville resident has facilitated dozens of dog adoptions E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 24, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 24, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 24, 2022 0
