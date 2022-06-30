Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run sprints as community fundraiser

Eagan Kick-Start Rotary will host its inaugural Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Thomas Lake Park, 4425 Pilot Knob Road.

The Kids Run commences at 9 a.m.

 Submitted photo

Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run sprints

off as community fundraiser  

Eagan Kick-Start Rotary will have its inaugural Eagan 5K Run and Kids Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Thomas Lake Park, 4425 Pilot Knob Road.

The Kids Run commences at 9 a.m.

The 5K fundraiser will benefit community partners such as The Open Door food pantry, Art Works, Eagan Community Foundation and more.

This is event is for all ages. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt and lanyard.

The 5K race will include chip timing by Anderson Race Management. Awards will be given to the top race finisher in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The 5K run costs $40 for pre-registration and $50 on race day. The Kids Run costs $15 for pre-registration and $25 on race day.

For more information and to register, visit andersonraces.com/new-events/2022/eagan-kick-start-rotary-5k-kids-run.

To check out Eagan Kick-Start Rotary, go to eagankick-startrotary.org.

Tags

Load comments