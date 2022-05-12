City of Eagan updates precinct maps May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of the City of Eagan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Eagan looking for election judges Eagan residents should visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website to find new voting location.The City of Eagan reported most precincts have changed for residents. That means residents' polling locations may have changed.Residents can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's Pollfinder online to find the new voting location. Visit mnvotes.org for voting and election information.Dakota County will mail residents a postcard in July to notify on updated polling locations. The State of Minnesota redistricts every 10 years to reapportion for equal representation and local governments are responsible for redistricting city wards and precincts.The City of Eagan updated its precinct boundaries in compliance and the city has adopted the precinct map. This year's voting dates: · Primary election: Tuesday, Aug. 9· General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8Become an Election Judge The City of Eagan is looking for election judges to work with the elections team.Anyone interested in serving as an election judge can visit the city website to find out more information or apply, or call 651-675-5000 if you have any questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eagan Eagan Precincts City Of Eagan Eagan Hiring Election Judges Eagan Redistricting Eagan Voting Locations Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Summer Sensations: Calendar of events for Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount Lakeville man charged with multiple tax crimes Shop passes the Record Store Day test Farmington, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school administrators among Waconia superintendent finalists Flint Hills Resources selects Arizona company to install 100,000-plus solar panels E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 6, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 6, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 6, 2022 0
