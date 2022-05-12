City of Eagan
Image courtesy of the City of Eagan

City of Eagan looking for election judges  

Eagan residents should visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website to find new voting location.

The City of Eagan reported most precincts have changed for residents. That  means residents' polling locations may have changed.

Residents can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's Pollfinder online to find the new voting location. Visit mnvotes.org for voting and election information.

Dakota County will mail residents a postcard in July to notify on updated polling locations. 

The State of Minnesota redistricts every 10 years to reapportion for equal representation and local governments are responsible for redistricting city wards and precincts.

The City of Eagan updated its precinct boundaries in compliance and the city has adopted the precinct map.  

This year's voting dates: 

· Primary election: Tuesday, Aug. 9

· General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Become an Election Judge 

The City of Eagan is looking for election judges to work with the elections team.

Anyone interested in serving as an election judge can visit the city website to find out more information or apply, or call 651-675-5000 if you have any questions.

