Winter roundup of events, activities
The City of Eagan's Parks & Recreation team has plenty of activities and events planned to keep the community active and engaged, now and throughout the winter.
Sign up for updates and to get the Discover catalog in your inbox at discovereagan.com.
Frosty Festival
The winter celebration is planned for the evening of Friday, Jan. 28, at the Eagan Community Center Festival Grounds.
Celebrate the beauty of winter in this outdoor celebration. Bring family sleds and tubes to see how far you can sail down the hill. Music will give the festival a party ambience with a disc jockey and guests can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, snowmen building and unique photo opportunities.
Checkout more information at www.cityofeagan.com/frosty.
Sweetheart Dance
The 2022 Sweetheart Dance is slated for Friday, Feb. 25 at the Eagan Community Center. This community event invites children ages 3 years to 12 to come accompanied by their favorite adult while wearing fancy attire. This family event is designed to be an evening of making memories as organizers are busy planning for a special night of dancing, a light dinner, crafts, and photo opportunities. Check out more information at www.cityofeagan.com/sweetheart-dance.
ECC Fitness Center
The ECC Fitness Center is home to more than 40 cardio machines, with 30 pieces of strength training equipment, squat racks, and more than 40 group fitness classes held each week. A membership grants all to access to the indoor track, gymnasium and open pickleball, basketball and volleyball. Daily passes, punch cards, and monthly memberships are available. All members can inquire about affordable Personal Training packages. Visit eagancommunitycenter.com/fitness.
Blast Indoor Playground
Come to the Blast on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for Preschool Blast and Play where the Open Gym time is paired with the Blast. Daily admission is available along with birthday party packages. Connect at www.eagancommunitycenter.com.
Room Rentals & Event Space
A variety of meeting rooms are available to support meetings, celebrations or special events. Choose from a variety of rooms, along with flexible accommodations. There are spaces for all kinds of events designed for all to enjoy the ECC! Find out more and contemplate joining today at www.eagancommunitycenter.com.
Wintertime Outdoor Fun
Check out the city park ice rinks and tubing hill. Gather friends and lace up ice skates at one of many neighborhood outdoor ice rinks in Eagan. Meet up with friends and family at the Trapp Farm Park Tubing Hill for a magical ride down the snowy hill. For information, hours, and locations, log on to www.cityofeagan.com/rinks and cityofeagan.com/tubing-hill.
Eagan Art House
The Eagan Art House celebrates 25 years of reaching thousands of residents through visual art classes, special events, art exhibitions, public art, and outreach throughout the community. Discover a pathway to "Living Creatively!" Sign up for a class today at www.discovereagan.com.
Eagan Civic Arena
Skate year around at the Eagan Civic Arena’s two indoor, regulation-size ice sheets. The arena offers open skating, Club Sk8, open hockey, birthday parties, skating lessons and room rentals. The arena is home to the Eagan Ice Crystals Figure Skating Club, Eagan Skate School, Eagan High School Hockey, and the Eagan Hockey Association. For more detailed information, go to www.eagancivicarena.com.
Eagan Skate School
The Eagan Skate School offers a variety of Learn to Skate USA classes from Feb. 28 - April 23. The school is open to skaters of all ages from three years to adults with all abilities in figure and hockey skating. Registration for the Spring Skate School session opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
Adults, if you are tired of sitting in the warming house because you do not know how to skate, take an adult skating class so you can join in the fun. Register for all classes at www.discovereagan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.