Free pumpkin composting in Eagan
Image courtesy of the City of Eagan

Eagan residents can drop off pumpkins at the free pumpkin composting site on Nov. 6 and 7 in the southwest parking lot at Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

The City of Eagan asks residents to remove decorations and candles and please do not drop off painted pumpkins or other non-organic materials.

