City of Eagan hosts first seasonal Eagan Indoor Market
Summer farmers markets have ended, but now Eagan residents can buy good locally-produced goods at the Eagan Indoor Market.

Hosted by the City of Eagan, the first seasonal Eagan Indoor Market was hosted this week from on Nov. 3, in the community banquet rooms at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.

Local farmers, craftsman and merchants will sell handmade holiday gifts and homemade food goods to stock the pantry like salsas, jams, fall squash and local cheeses.

Future market dates are scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, Dec. 1, 15 and 29, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13.

Check out Eagan Indoor Market on social media to see future posts about products.

