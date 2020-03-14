Cedar Grove community grew up around Eagan church
Christ Lutheran Church, one of the first congregations in what eventually became Eagan, celebrated its 110th birthday last weekend.
Members shared photos and memories of the one of the religious cornerstones of the Cedar Grove community following its morning service March 8.
“We had a great day and we hope for another great 100 years,” said Janelle Bachrodt, longtime member who compiled historical records for the celebration.
Christ Lutheran started out as a school at 1930 Diffley Road in the early 1900s.
Once a month, students would travel about five miles via a horse and buggy to Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran Church for service.
“A group of farmers eventually went to ask if they could make a new church with a permanent pastor there,” Janelle Bachrodt said.
The first Christ Lutheran Church building was constructed in 1910.
“It was pretty much all German immigrants at first,” Bachrodt said.
Bachrodt said many families at Christ Lutheran Church go back three to four generations
During last weekend’s celebration, Farmington’s Marcella Schindeldecker was recognized for being a member for 91 years.
“We have pictures of her in the second grade in the school house,” Bachrodt said.
In 1959, the old church and school house was moved to the Murphy’s Landing historical site in Shakopee and a new building was constructed with enough seats for 360 people.
When the a congregation exceeded 895 members, the church decided it was time to expand. In 1979, the ground broke on what is now the current church.
The church still has a school attached. In fall 1995, Christ Lutheran added its preschool program.
